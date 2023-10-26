How to find the secret exit in Secrets of Shova Mansion in Mario Wonder

The Secrets of Shova Mansion are secrets no more.

Forget the normal exit for Secrets of Shova in Super Mario Wonder, the secret exit is where it’s at. You’ll have to jump through some hoops and magic doors, but it’s worth it.

It’s apt, but Secrets of Shova Mansion is filled with wonder. A puzzle-filled maze of devious doors and hidden paths. To round things off, there’s a secret exit out of the level.

As with many secret exits in Super Mario Wonder, such as Piranha Plants on Parade, the optional Secrets of Shova Mansion exit can be tough to find. Fortunately for you, I’ve found it, so you don’t have to.

Where is the Secrets of Shova Mansion secret exit in Super Mario Wonder?

Smash the blocks. Screenshot by Dot Esports You’ll see the glow. Screenshot by Dot Esports Push the crate in the hole. Screenshot by Dot Esports You’ll be on the secret side of the level. Screenshot by Dot Esports Who needs the regular exit? Screenshot by Dot Esports More gold pipes. Screenshot by Dot Esports Congratulations! Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the secret exit for Secrets of Shova Mansion in Mario Wonder, you need to smash open some blocks near the end of the level to reveal a secret passageway.

To make this easier, here’s a quick step-by-step process:

Toward the end of Secrets of Shova Mansion, you’ll open a door just before a pit leading to death. Go through, drop down, and an enemy will push a large green crate toward you. Push it back to squash him or use your abilities to take him out. Now, Ground Pound the six blocks, and you should now see a glow emanating from the ground. It’s now time to push the big green block into this hole. It will reveal a gold pipe that you need to jump in. You’ll appear on a platform much closer to the camera that you now need to run to the end of. Enter the gold pipe at the end and you’ll reemerge further away. Climb the blue blocks to reach the top of the flag to complete the level.

About the author