Is Manor Lords playable on Steam Deck?

The Steam Deck library continues to grow, and the dual-genre Manor Lords is the latest title under the compatibility microscope.

Recommended Videos

Manor Lords features real-time battles and simulated building creation in an authentic medieval setting. Like Total War and Age of Empires, Manor Lords presents large-scale warfare and allows you to be the General overseeing the action—before putting on your construction worker’s hat to become a historical foreman.

Its concept and on-the-go gameplay feel perfect for Steam Deck, so let’s see if it’s happening.

Can you play Manor Lords on Steam Deck?

You have your answer. Image via Slavic Magic

Manor Lords is playable on Steam Deck, with its status and compatibility verified by Steam itself—thanks to Valve testing.

According to the official Manor Lords Steam page, “Valve’s testing indicates that Manor Lords is playable on Steam Deck.” It goes on to say, however, that there are a couple of issues regarding in-game text being small and hard to read, icons appearing that don’t apply to you or the Steam Deck, and some configuration issues.

All in all, they’re not major issues, and you should have no trouble playing Manor Lords on a Steam Deck console. The worst case is you might need to remap some of the controls and be a bit more vigilant and observant when reading text.

The Manor Lords release could be a surprise hit in 2024 and has already been wishlisted over 2,000,000 times. If you want to add to this figure, check out its Game Pass status, its system requirements, and whether or not Manor Lords will cost you anything.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more