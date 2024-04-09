Manor Lords cost: Is it free to play?

Manor Lords is a labyrinth of complex battle strategy and well-thought-out building creation, and we’re here to tell you whether or not this plethora of content has a price tag.

Not every new title needs to cost much, or even a single penny. The free-to-play market is hotter than ever, and live-service titles are rampant—you only need to look at Helldivers 2, Suicide Squad, and Skull and Bones in 2024 as examples.

The Manor Lords release is looking to show off its eye-catching battles, and developer Slavic Magic could benefit from making it free to play—which isn’t always practical for a new IP on a lower budget.

Is Manor Lords free to play?

All of this could be yours, for nothing. Image via Slavic Magic

Technically no, Manor Lords is not free to play, and we know this because the strategy and building simulator hybrid is coming to Game Pass.

I do say technically, because if you are a Game Pass subscriber, Manor Lords is indeed free. However, because you have to pay for Game Pass, that falls under the category of having to pay to play—making Manor Lords not free.

Do we know how much Manor Lords costs?

We don’t currently know how much Manor Lords costs at present. On Steam right now, instead of telling us how much Manor Lords costs, where it would normally say this, it currently only gives us the option to “Add to your wishlist.”

Now, you might be wondering why we are saying it’s not free when we don’t know the official price. Quite simply, as Manor Lords is free on Game Pass, that means it’s not free if you’re not a subscriber. Ergo, it will cost money: We just don’t know how much yet.

On the plus side, we do know the system requirements for Manor Lords, as well as is if it has co-op multiplayer.

