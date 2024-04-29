How to make a Clothing Stall in Manor Lords

Building a Clothing Stall in Manor Lords creates business because, even in Medieval times, Clothing Stalls were popular with people eager to wrap themselves up in new materials and designs.

Recommended Videos

A Clothing Stall is one of many ways to stimulate commerce in Manor Lords and boost your village’s economy. A Sawpit is another way to do this, as well as manufacturing shoes.

For now, let’s focus on a Clothing Stall, as it’s easy to set one up, and once you do, watch as your village inhabitants become more satisfied and better dressed.

How to get a Clothing Stall in Manor Lords

This appeases your citizens. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A Clothing Stall is automatically built once you have a constant production of a material, such as Leather or Linen, and have a Marketplace assembled and ready to go.

Marketplace

Before we even get to the notion of a Clothing Stall in Manor Lords, we first need to talk about implementing a Marketplace. Even in the modern day, a Marketplace features the hustle and bustle of patrons investigating stalls and purchasing new goods in exchange for money—simple.

In Manor Lords, you need to build a Marketplace to provide a functioning environment of the same nature to allow villagers to buy goods.

Here’s how to do it:

In an active game of Manor Lords, choose an area in your village with plenty of space to house a Marketplace, and close to the center of the village. At the bottom of the screen, choose the Construction menu option. Click on Residential. Now, select and build a Marketplace. You need to choose the plot size before you build, and this is an important decision as stall space is limited, so you may need to build more in the future if this one isn’t big enough and you build too much around it.

With the Marketplace installed and active, if you produce an excess amount of particular resources, villagers automatically set up stalls.

Material production line

Excess amounts of Leather, Line, and Yarn trigger the need for Marketplace stalls, beginning a trade production line, which has several benefits for your village.

Happy citizens with high approval

If your villagers and families have a regular supply of goods to buy, this pleases them. Obviously, happy residents make for a happy village. Increased morale and satisfaction lead to higher approval ratings, which drives new people to your village, making your soldiers more content for battles, and more.

Requirements

To expand your village and upgrade Burgage Plots, for example, different residential requirements need to be met in Manor Lords. As you can see in the picture above, to upgrade this level of Burgage Plot, certain Amenities need to be in place, as well as Market supply goals, and Armaments.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more