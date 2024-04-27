How to make Shoes in Manor Lords

Crafting items like Shoes in Manor Lords can improve the quality of life for villagers and make money for the town.

Crafting is a key mechanic in Manor Lords but not every item made is essential for survival. Villagers at the start of the city builder can do without clothing shops but still have clothes on, as only a lack of Fuel will cause them to freeze and even perish. Shoes in Manor Lords are a craftable quality-of-life item that can enhance your Militia while earning the town money by exporting them to other regions.

What are Shoes made of in Manor Lords?

Earn money for the town by crafting Shoes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Shoes are made from Leather in Manor Lords. Leather can come from animal Hides that were hunted. Hides are also made from Burage Plot homes that herd Goats in their backyard.

You can Import Leather but I don’t recommend doing this as it will cost you money that could have been used towards other goods. Hides are brought to the Tanner who in turn crafts them into Leather.

How to craft Shoes in Manor Lords

A Tanner turns Hides into Leather to make clothes but they won’t craft Shoes. Leather from the Tanner can get transported to a level two Burgage Plot home that has been transformed into an Artisan Cobbler’s Shop. The families in that home are permanently pulled from your total labor pool and will only make Shoes as long as there is a Leather surplus.

What are Shoes used for in Manor Lords?

Shoes are used for your Militia but there aren’t any direct effects applied to your army for having Shoes. Since an Artisan Cobbler’s Shop is a permanent job for the Families residing in that home, I recommend letting them make as many Shoes as they want, as long as Hides and Leather are readily available.

Those Shoes can then be Exported through the Trading Post for money which is applied to your town’s Regional Wealth. I also recommend setting up a Trade Route, which increases the number of Shoes exported and money in the coffers.

