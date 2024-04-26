People in Manor Lords have plenty of requirements for you to fulfill. One of them is to provide enough clothing items on the Marketplace, and Yarn is one of the easiest ones to get. Here’s how to get Yarn in Manor Lords.

How to produce Yarn in Manor Lords

Producing Yarn in Manor Lords is a multi-step process. To get Yarn, you need Wool and a Weaver Workshop. Wool is produced by Sheep on the Sheep Farm, and you can then use the Weaver Workshop to transform it into Yarn.

How to get Wool

Enjoying their peaceful life. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first step is to get Wool. Start by building a Sheep Farm and a Livestock Trading Post. Assign families to both buildings and use the Livestock Trading Post to import up to five Sheep. You can buy more, but make sure you have enough Pasture Space for all of them. Otherwise, the animals will run away. You can check the Pasture Space by hovering over the Horseshoe icon at the top and can increase it by building Pastures.

The Sheep automatically head to the Farm/Pasture and start grazing, producing Wool. I also recommend you unlock the Sheepbreeding development branch so your Sheep can slowly multiply, removing any need for you to buy more in the future.

How to build and use Weaver Workshop

Final step of production. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Immediately after that, build a Weaver Workshop. It’s best to build it near the Sheep Farm so it takes less time to move materials between them. Assign a family to the Weaver Workshop, and it’ll slowly start producing Yarn.

When there’s enough Yarn, the family can open a Clothing Stall in the Marketplace to deliver the material to the rest of the people. Just make sure you have a Marketplace with free stall spaces in the first place.

