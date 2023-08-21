Madden NFL 24 performance guide: How to fix Madden 24 lag on PC, PS5, and Xbox

Do what you can to stop the Madden 24 lag before an official patch rolls out.

Lag is the eternal nemesis of every gamer and it’s been a particularly hard battle in the early days of Madden NFL 24. We’ll be upfront that there isn’t a universal cure for lag but we have some suggestions that could fix your Madden 24 lag issues on PC, PS5, and Xbox.

Depending on your platform, the likelihood of you experiencing game-disrupting lag may vary. Xbox seems to be the most stable version of Madden 24, with PlayStation users reporting lag more frequently. Of course, nothing beats PC in this category. As per 2023 standards, PC players are dealing with by far the most bugs and glitches, lag included.

The reality of the situation is that you’ll likely have to wait for an official Madden 24 patch for full peace of mind, but in the meantime, it won’t hurt to try some makeshift fixes that might improve your life in Madden NFL 24.

How to fix Madden 24 lag on PC

Make sure your PC meets the minimum requirements for playing Madden 24. Even if one component isn’t up to par, it could lead to lag or crashes.

Even if your PC meets requirements, you can still try lowering Madden 24’s visual settings to remove lag and stuttering. The best approach to this is turning off some performance-heavy non-essential effects like bloom, lens flare, and depth fog off. Other settings like mesh, shadow, and crowd quality can also be lowered without making the game look significantly worse.

Manually cap your FPS. Madden 24 has an auto-detection tool but setting a fixed cap has shown positive effects in some cases, especially if you have a high refresh rate monitor. If your monitor’s refresh rate is higher than 120Hz, lock the game at 120 FPS. If you have a lower refresh rate monitor, then cap Madden 24 at 60 FPS.

Update GPU drivers. This is an easy-to-miss fix that could do the magic. As a general rule, whenever you’re having PC performance issues, make sure you’re using the latest GPU drivers.

Enable Windows Game Mode. Open Windows Settings from the Start Menu, then go to Gaming. To the left, you’ll see the Game Mode tab. Click on it and turn Game Mode on.

The final bit of trickery we have for you is setting Madden 24 as a high-priority task in Task Manager. Open Windows Task Manager, navigate to Details, find the Madden NFL 24 app, right-click on it, and set priority to high. We’d consider this obvious, but you should also avoid having any non-essential apps running while you’re gaming if you’re having performance issues.

How to fix Madden 24 lag on PS5

Do not rely on a Wi-Fi internet connection. Plug your PS5 into a LAN cable to guarantee as stable a connection as your local internet service can provide.

Restart the PS5. We know you already did it, but it’s a common troubleshooting practice for a reason. Turn your console off from the power button, wait a couple of minutes, then turn it on again.

Enable PS5 Performance Mode. From the Settings menu, go to Saved Data and Game/App Settings and navigate to Game Presets. The second option is Performance Mode or Resolution Mode. Select Performance Mode and see what that does for Madden 24 lagging.

Clear your PS5’s cache from the Safe Mode menu. Turn off the console, then press the power button until you hear a second beep. Press the PS button on your controller. That will get you into Safe Mode. Select Clear Cache and Rebuild Database, then Clear System Software Cache.

How to fix Madden 24 lag on Xbox

If you’re experiencing Madden 24 lag on Xbox Series X|S, you’re one of reportedly very few people to have this issue. The overwhelming favorite to cause lag on an Xbox is the console not being plugged intoo a LAN internet cable. No matter how fast your Wi-Fi is, cable is always better. If Madden 24 is lagging, do yourself a favor and make the switch to LAN.

If you’re running into other fun little Madden NFL 24 errors, like “Secure Boot is not enabled” or “Our servers cannot process your request, then don’t fret, we have fun little solutions for them too.

