How to fix ‘Our servers cannot process your request at this time’ error in Madden 24

Madden 24 could not escape from the AAA launch curse of 2023. Like seemingly every other major game release this year, Madden 24 has come with its fair share of bugs and stability issues at launch. One of the more persistent errors is “Our servers cannot process your request at this time,” but we have a solution for you.

If you’re an avid Madden Ultimate Team player and you have not encountered this message of doom, consider yourself lucky. Many others aren’t. Then again, if you are among the fortunate ones, you wouldn’t be here. So you’ve most likely seen the message “Our servers cannot process your request at this time. Please try again later.” while attempting to play Head 2 Head or House Rules in MUT. Not being able to play multiplayer matches in Ultimate Team can be extremely frustrating, but we can hopefully end your frustration with a somewhat clunky yet effective solution.

What causes the “Our servers cannot process your request at this time” error in Madden 24?

The cause for this error message lies within your MUT lineup. Some items could lead to corrupted data readings by the EA servers, which in turn forces a disconnection and you getting kicked out of the gaming session. It’s a strange bug that should really be getting fixed by the developers, but for now, you’ll have to fix it yourself, and we’ll tell you how.

Fix to “Our servers cannot process your request at this time” issue in Madden NFL 24

Since the problem comes from your current lineup, the solution is to change it. Follow these steps to fix the Madden 24 server error:

Go to your Lineup in MUT

In the Lineup Tool, select Change Active Lineup

In the lower part of the screen, you’ll see a “Create New” option – activate it

Create a new lineup, you can use the Generate Best Lineup tool for this if you like

Activate the new lineup

The “Our servers cannot process” Madden 24 issue should now be a bad memory. There is Plan B, C, and D if the above isn’t enough in your case. Other, more radical solutions that may work for you are:

Deactivate all Superstar players in your lineup

Reboot your local network

If the issue still persists, then you may want to give EA Help a chance as a last resort.

