Madden 24 is here but some players have been encountering an error that prevents loading the game, which displays the message “Secure Boot is not enabled.”

New games often suffer from bugs and errors, with Madden 24 among them, and this particular error is significant as it blocks access to the game entirely.

If you are an Xbox or PlayStation user, you do not have to worry about this error as it is only present for those playing on PC.

Should you come across the “Secure Boot is not enabled” error when trying to access Madden 24, you should try these fixes.

How to fix “Secure Boot is not enabled” error in Madden 24

To resolve the “Secure Boot is not enabled” error in Madden 24, you must change your BIOS settings—which we only recommend doing if you are tech-savvy, as it can be completed.

By following these steps, however, you should be able to resolve your issue and get into Madden 24.

During startup, press the relevant key to go into BIOS. This varies for different computers but can be F2, F10, F12, F1, F5, Delete, or Esc.

Once inside BIOS, look for the BOOT tab.

Find the Secure Boot option and enable it.

If the option is already turned on, turn it off and save.

Restart your computer and renter BIOS to re-enable the Secure Boot option.

If this still does not work, loot for the “Reset Factory Keys” option and load defaults to enable it.

Should you continue to suffer from the error, head to EA’s Answers forum for specific help. You will be asked for several details, including your platform, EA/Steam ID, and provide a DXDiag.

