Is Madden 24 down? How to check EA server status

Madden 24 is the latest entry in EA Sports’ successful NFL franchise and the popularity of the series sometimes results in server issues.

Access to online modes in Madden 24, like Ultimate Team, requires a stable internet connection and, at times, the servers may become overloaded, resulting in connectivity issues that can hamper your game time.

EA Sports will regularly introduce patches and hotfixes for Madden 24 throughout its life cycle, which may impact the stability of the servers, so it’s always best to keep an eye out for when there could be issues.

How to check if Madden 24 servers are down

If you’re encountering issues with Madden 24 and are suffering from lag, disconnects, or being unable to access specific areas of content, there are a number of ways to determine whether the issue is server-side or something you can fix.

The first point of call should be to check the official Madden 24 Twitter accounts for news of any issues, with updates potentially being posted by @EAMaddenNFL, @MaddenNFLDirect, or @EAHelp.

You can also check Down Detector, a website that tracks player reports of outages. If there is an issue impacting players, expect to see a large spike on the graph. It will not tell you the exact reasons for any issues, however.

Madden 24’s online services may be particularly sketchy during periods of high traffic, like the release weekend, but are usually fixed relatively swiftly, so be sure to keep trying.

If there is no suggestion that there are server issues in Madden 24, be sure to check your own internet connectivity and settings to check if the problem is at your end. If you’re still having issues, you can speak to EA’s Help directly.

