Madden 25: All editions, prices, and content

Madden 25 is bringing the EA Sports franchise back for another year, and as usual, there are several editions to choose from when purchasing the title—and we’ll tell you what each edition provides.

Recommended Videos

As usual, Madden 25’s pre-order bonuses above the Standard Edition focus on the popular Ultimate Team mode, but there are some appealing inclusions. We’ve got everything you need to know below.

All Madden 25 editions

Lots to earn. Image via EA

There are three editions of Madden 25, which provide different bonuses. We’ve covered them all, their prices, and the content they include in the table below.

Edition Price Contents Standard Edition $69.99 – Base game

– Choice of two Strategy Items

– Superstar Drip Gear

– Legendary XP Boost Deluxe Edition $99.99 – Base Game

– Cover Athlete Elite Player Item

– Superstar Drip Gear

– Legendary XP Boost

– Three-Day Early Access

– Early Access Ultimate Team Challenges

– 4600 Madden Points

– AKA Player Item MVP Bundle $149.99 – Madden 25 Deluxe Edition

– Three days Early Access

– 4600 Madden Points

– Early Access Ultimate Team Challenges

– AKA Player Item

– Cover Athlete Elite Player Item

– Bundle Exclusive Elite Player Item

– Choice of two Strategy Items

– Superstar Drop Gear (Xbox Series X|S & PS5 only)

– Legendary XP Boost (Xbox Series X|S and PS5 only)

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy