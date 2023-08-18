How to start a Fantasy Draft in Madden 24

The Fantasy Draft is a key feature of the Franchise mode in Madden 24 that lets players design the NFL as they see fit. Fantasy football is wildly popular, but it’s even more fun when you can actually put your fantasy teams together and see how they fare.

Fantasy Drafts have single-player and multiplayer options to support any play style that you’re going for. But how exactly do Fantasy Drafts work in this year’s Madden game?

How to do a Fantasy Draft in Madden 24

The first thing to do to start a Fantasy Draft in Madden 24 is to fire up Franchise mode from the main menu. From here, you select the plus sign, which means “Create New League.”

After that, you can select a “Fantasy Draft” option and choose if you want your draft to be online or offline. If you’re online, this is the moment to invite your friends to the game with you.

Make sure you select “Use Active Roster” rather than “Use Real Life NFL Roster” or “Use Preseason Roster.” These will automatically assign you to existing teams.

The draft will start, and just like its real-world counterpart, you’ll wait your turn and select players for your team until you have 53. You can then pick all your favorite NFL players in Madden to create your perfect team.

If you don’t want to spend the time selecting every single person on your team, you can simulate out the rest of the draft after you’ve nabbed your favorite players.

I’d suggest you make sure that you plan out your favorite players who aren’t obvious top picks, though, because they may not be there for long.

