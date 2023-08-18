How to power up MUT players in Madden 24

Make your players the best they can be.

Madden 24 Ultimate Team provides hundreds and hundreds of ways to build your dream team—and some of your favorite players can be upgraded.

Players in Madden 24 Ultimate Team have different levels of rarity including Silver, Gold, and Elite, with it sometimes possible to upgrade cards to a higher tier.

How you go about doing that isn’t made clear in Madden 24 but, fortunately, we’ve got all the answers you need.

How to upgrade players in Madden 24 Ultimate Team

Some cards need special items. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To upgrade players in Ultimate Team, you have to manage them one by one. You’ll need to select a player you want to upgrade and navigate to the upgrade screen. If a player does not have an upgrade screen, they cannot be upgraded.

On the upgrade screen, you can select different levels of upgrade and can see the requirements to do so. Some cards can be upgraded several times, while others can only be upgraded once—usually to unlock the Team Chemistry slot.

Most cards require Training to upgrade, which can be earned by quickselling cards you do not want or need. However, Platinum cards do not provide Training when quicksold and instead provide Coins.

For some cards, you will require a particular item to upgrade them, like the Front Page Tokens, which are usually provided as rewards for leveling up a specific pass.

Some of the cards that level up in this way include Front Page Headliners and Team Captains, both of which have their own passes to level up and objectives that need to be completed.

