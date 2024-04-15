How to call for a fair catch in Madden 24

In the NFL, it’s easy for the kicking team to make headway and close the distance on the punt returner while the ball is in the air.

By the time the ball lands in the punt returner’s arms, it’s not uncommon for a member of the kicking team to be face to face with the returner ready to make bone-splitting contact. To avoid any potential contact—or worse, a potential injury—punt returners may call for a fair catch by waving their hand in the air while the ball is mid-flight.

By doing this, they’re ensured that no member of the kicking team will be able to touch them once they catch the ball. But the trade-off is they aren’t allowed to return the punt, and the offense must take the field at the spot where they catch the ball.

Here’s how you can call for a fair catch in Madden 24.

Fair catch controls in Madden 24

A fair catch will keep your returner from getting caught off-guard. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To call for a fair catch in Madden 24, you must first have control of the player you’ve designated as your punt returner. Once you’re playing as your returner, you’re going to want to hold down the Y button on your Xbox controller, or the Triangle button if you’re playing with a PlayStation controller.

Regardless of your console, holding down the topmost button of the controller’s button pad while the ball is in the air will allow you to call for a fair catch.

After you make the fair catch, you’ll take over on offense at the spot where you caught the ball.

