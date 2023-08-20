Madden 24 is here and you want to know how to dive.

Madden 24 is here and you want to know how to dive. There’s no wonder why; some of the most legendary and exciting plays in NFL history ended with a diving finish. They look great in slow-mo and they’re perfect for squeezing out a few extra yards or maybe even scoring a touchdown at the last second.

But how exactly does diving work in Madden 24? Keep reading to find out.

How to dive in Madden 24

A dive in Madden 24 is a head-first leap that you can perform on the offense to prevent your opponent’s defenses from knocking you down and ending your play early. To perform this maneuver, press and hold your X button on Xbox, square button on PlayStation, or Q on the PC. You have to press and hold the button to perform the dive, otherwise your player will just fall forward and give up.

Unlike other types of ball-carrier moves, however, the dive has a very specific usage. When you dive, you’re going to end the play, so you really only want to dive when there’s a defender faster than the player with the ball catching up with them. If a defender is coming at you from the front, you’re going to want to juke or spin-move. From the side, you’ll want to use Stiff Arm.

The dive is best made use of when you’re close to trying to score a touchdown or get a first down and there’s a defender approaching. You’re going down anyway, but it won’t matter because you’ll be scoring or moving the chains. You should be careful, though; one big hit from a defender could force a fumble while in mid-air.

About the author