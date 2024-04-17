The Ring of Honor players in Madden 24 shown in a promotional image.
Image via EA Sports
Category:
Madden NFL

How to get and use the Ring of Honor trophy in Madden 24

Huge rewards.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Apr 17, 2024 05:33 am

The Ring of Honor entries in Madden 24 have been revealed and are now available to earn, with the ability to improve them significantly by using the Ring of Honor trophy—but how do you get it? We have the answer.

Recommended Videos

With the countdown well and truly on for the start of the new NFL season and a new entry in the Madden series, Madden 24 looks set for an influx of 99 OVR players to add to your Ultimate Team, including the five Ring of Honor entrants.

If you want to get the best out of the players by using the Ring of Honor trophy, read on.

How to get the Ring of Honor trophy in Madden 24

The Ring of Honor Field Pass in Madden 24.
Plenty to earn. Image via EA Sports

The only way to unlock the Ring of Honor trophy in Madden 24 is to complete the Ring of Honor Field Pass. Once you reach all 10 levels, you are awarded the Ring of Honor trophy.

XP towards the Ring of Honor Field Pass is awarded for completing challenges focused around the career of each Ring of Honor inductee, with a “Mega” Challenge to finish that combines all previous Challenges.

The full rewards for the Ring of Honor Field Pass are shown in the table below.

LevelReward
215k Season XP
391+ OVR BND Ring of Honor Player
415k Season XP
510k Coins
630k Season XP
795 OVR BND Ring of Honor Player
830k Season XP
9John Madden Upgrade Token
1095+ OVR BND Ring of Honor Player

How to use the Ring of Honor trophy in Madden 24

Once you have earned the Ring of Honor trophy in Madden 24, equip the item to a Ring of Honor Champion to boost their Crew player items and unlock unique X-Factors.

Select the card you want to equip the Ring of Honor trophy to, navigate to the upgrade screen, click on the upgrade slot, and select the Ring of Honor trophy. 

Once added, the Ring of Honor trophy cannot be removed, and you can earn only one, so choose wisely.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to call for a fair catch in Madden 24
Giants player in Madden NFL 24.
Category: Madden NFL
Madden NFL
How to call for a fair catch in Madden 24
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Apr 15, 2024
Read Article How to change camera angle in Madden 24
A player in Madden 24 celebrates an interception.
Category: Madden NFL
Madden NFL
How to change camera angle in Madden 24
Josh Challies Josh Challies Jan 9, 2024
Read Article Madden NFL 24 performance guide: How to fix Madden 24 lag on PC, PS5, and Xbox
Two Dallas Cowboys players in Madden NFL.
Category: Madden NFL
Madden NFL
Madden NFL 24 performance guide: How to fix Madden 24 lag on PC, PS5, and Xbox
Kiril Stoilov Kiril Stoilov Aug 21, 2023
Related Content
Read Article How to call for a fair catch in Madden 24
Giants player in Madden NFL 24.
Category: Madden NFL
Madden NFL
How to call for a fair catch in Madden 24
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Apr 15, 2024
Read Article How to change camera angle in Madden 24
A player in Madden 24 celebrates an interception.
Category: Madden NFL
Madden NFL
How to change camera angle in Madden 24
Josh Challies Josh Challies Jan 9, 2024
Read Article Madden NFL 24 performance guide: How to fix Madden 24 lag on PC, PS5, and Xbox
Two Dallas Cowboys players in Madden NFL.
Category: Madden NFL
Madden NFL
Madden NFL 24 performance guide: How to fix Madden 24 lag on PC, PS5, and Xbox
Kiril Stoilov Kiril Stoilov Aug 21, 2023
Author
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.