How to get and use the Ring of Honor trophy in Madden 24

The Ring of Honor entries in Madden 24 have been revealed and are now available to earn, with the ability to improve them significantly by using the Ring of Honor trophy—but how do you get it? We have the answer.

With the countdown well and truly on for the start of the new NFL season and a new entry in the Madden series, Madden 24 looks set for an influx of 99 OVR players to add to your Ultimate Team, including the five Ring of Honor entrants.

If you want to get the best out of the players by using the Ring of Honor trophy, read on.

How to get the Ring of Honor trophy in Madden 24

Plenty to earn. Image via EA Sports

The only way to unlock the Ring of Honor trophy in Madden 24 is to complete the Ring of Honor Field Pass. Once you reach all 10 levels, you are awarded the Ring of Honor trophy.

XP towards the Ring of Honor Field Pass is awarded for completing challenges focused around the career of each Ring of Honor inductee, with a “Mega” Challenge to finish that combines all previous Challenges.

The full rewards for the Ring of Honor Field Pass are shown in the table below.

Level Reward 2 15k Season XP 3 91+ OVR BND Ring of Honor Player 4 15k Season XP 5 10k Coins 6 30k Season XP 7 95 OVR BND Ring of Honor Player 8 30k Season XP 9 John Madden Upgrade Token 10 95+ OVR BND Ring of Honor Player

How to use the Ring of Honor trophy in Madden 24

Once you have earned the Ring of Honor trophy in Madden 24, equip the item to a Ring of Honor Champion to boost their Crew player items and unlock unique X-Factors.

Select the card you want to equip the Ring of Honor trophy to, navigate to the upgrade screen, click on the upgrade slot, and select the Ring of Honor trophy.

Once added, the Ring of Honor trophy cannot be removed, and you can earn only one, so choose wisely.

