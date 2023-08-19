How to Stiff Arm in Madden 24

So Madden 24 is out, and you want to know how to Stiff Arm people. We can’t blame you—one of the joys of football is how rough-and-tumble it is. Why wouldn’t you want to replicate this in the digital world?

Stiff Arming a defender in real life is simple enough—you hit the guy trying to take you out with your arm, stiffly in their chest, to get a few more yards before going down. But how do you perform the Stiff Arm function in the new Madden game?

Let’s take a look.

How do you Stiff Arm in Madden 24?

Similar to Stiff Arming in the previous Madden game, all you need to do is hold the A button on an Xbox, the X button on a Playstation, or the E button on a PC. We recommend using it when a defender is coming at your runner from the side.

This will allow your player to safely use their non-ball-carrying arm to get the defender off their back. Try to use Stiff Arming if the defender is coming from the front and you’ll probably end up being tackled. It’s also effective if the defender is coming from the back and you’ll probably end up fumbling the ball.

Remember, however, that the Stiff Arm can only be used by one arm at a time, and it has a recovery period. If you have two defenders on you, make sure you time your Stiff Arm correctly. Your player will also have specific stats related to the Stiff Arm.

Some players are better than others at Stiff Arming. If you have a player who’s better at another defensive option, you might want to use that instead. You can bet that the best running backs in the game have great Stiff Arm sets.

