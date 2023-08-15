How to change camera angle in Madden 24

Madden 24 has landed ahead of the new NFL season but the game continues not to explain how to change camera angles.

Camera angles in a sports game like Madden 24 are extremely vital, providing a glance at the entire field while you decide your plays, or focusing on a specific player. The control is in your hands—but only if you know exactly where to look.

Madden 24 provides two ways to adjust the camera angle, which can either be done on the fly while in a match or using the game’s settings. Here’s how to do both.

How to change camera angle in-game

The standard camera view in Madden 24. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To change the camera angle while in-game, providing a different viewpoint of your play, you click the relevant button to cycle through the options. On Xbox and PlayStation, use up or down on the D-Pad, while PC users can press page up or page down.

Unfortunately, there is no quick way to switch to a preferred view and immediately back to a default option, and you instead have to cycle through all the options. Still, it gives you a look at what’s on offer before you make a permanent view.

You also cannot change the camera angle once the ball is snapped and can only change the camera again once the play has ended.

How to change the camera angle in menus

To permanently change your camera angle in Madden 24, open the “Options” screen in menu, navigate to “Settings”, then “Visual Feedback”, and, finally, “Camera”.

Here you can turn the camera toggle on or off, which controls the ability to switch cameras on the fly while in-game, can select the Passing Cam option, which follows the ball directly when it is thrown, as well as managing your preferred camera setting for both offense and defense.

Offense camera options: Standard, Wide, All-22, Broadcast, Zoom.

Standard, Wide, All-22, Broadcast, Zoom. Defensive camera options: Standard, Wide, All-22, Broadcast, Defensive Perspective, Zoom.

Personally, I recommend the Wide option when playing as the offense, so you can see the entire field, and the Defensive Perspective option when playing as the defense—as this allows you to see your defensive line from behind them, rather than from behind the opposition QB.

