Poros unite in this Legends of Runeterra deck to become fluff monstrosities

Since the release of Riot’s Legends of Runeterra open beta, decks like Pokrovac’s Spiders have claimed top-tier status on the path towards Master. But playing the best decks require multiple champion and epic wildcards players may not have unlocked yet.

Poro Overwhelm is hardly the best LoR deck in the meta, but it’s a solid budget build that can deal with most aggro and mid-range builds. And attacking with a 20/20 Poro who has Overwhelm, Challenge, and Tough is just downright fun.

Based on the deck created by popular League caster David “Phreak” Turley, the strategy behind Poro Overwhelm is to merge all the cute and fluffy low-cost followers with Heart of the Fluff. An alternate win condition also includes two copies of the champion Tryndamere and three of Braum to control the board state. But before combining the Poro’s with Heart of the Fluff, the four-drop Crowd Favorite becomes an early threat that’s hard to deal with.

Brothers Bond and Take Heart are the two primary spells, pumping up Braum and Crowd Favorite. And to deal with early aggro drops within Spider and Ephemeral decks are Legion Grenadier and Rimefang Wolf. The latter is also a solid defense against Elusive decks, taking out early threats like Greenglade Duo, Silent Shadowseer, and Kinkou Lifeblade.

Lonely Poro creates a random drop of Poros with various mechanics, ranging from Elusive to Tough. But Heart of the Fluff needs at least one Poro with Overwhelm to end the match early, which is why there are three copies of Mighty Poro. And if some Poros should fall along the way, Poro Herder is there to draw two.

Poros are flexible and fit can work with several different champions at the helm. And with the LoR metagame developing and expanding each week, Aggro and Midrange Poros are a solid budget choice for climbing the early tiers of the ranked ladder.