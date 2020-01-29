Spiders claim best Legends of Runeterra deck in EU

Spiders, championed by Elise and Darius, is the first deck to reach Master within Riot’s new digital card game, Legends of Runeterra.

It’s too early to say what decks will become the best in the long-term LoR meta, but Mikuláš “Pokrovac” Dio has crafted a Spider deck worthy of being called the best. Pokrovac was the first LoR player to reach Master in the ranked ladder, crafting a Spider deck that dominated the EU region.

Screengrab via Mobalytics Mikuláš “Pokrovac” Dio

With Elise and Darius as champions, Pokrovac used a total of 13 spells and 21 followers to become the first Master-ranked player in the world. A majority of the followers are aggro, using spiders to level up Elise. Darius and Crowd Favorite are the power, using the LoR mechanic Overwhelm to finish off opponents.

Pokrovac also included Rhasa the Sunderer and Commander Ledros on the top end, cutting an opponent’s Nexus life in half while killing off their “weakest” followers. It’s through his use of spells, however, that Pokrovac was able to overcome a majority of other builds in the LoR meta, controlling the board state so he’d maintain an advantage.

But it wasn’t just the Spider deck that helped Pokrovac become the first top-ranked LoR player in the world. He also played an Elusive build with Zed and Braum as champions, and a Jinx/Draven discard deck.

Mikulas Dio on Twitter My decks to Master! https://t.co/gPpwjLl9Xg

Two LoR regions, the Americas and Asia, remain without a player who’s reached Master tier in the ranked ladder. Elusive builds are popular in the Americas, but there may be another undisclosed build that will take the next LoR player to the top.