Miss Fortune and Quinn evolve Bannerman archetype in new LoR Rising Tides set

It’s been less than 24 hours since the new Legends of Runeterra set, Rising Tides, launched via PC and mobile in most parts of the world.

Top streamers tried out several new builds yesterday, but a couple of decks are standing out from the rest. One of those is a Miss Fortune and Quinn build, which has already emerged as a Midrange powerhouse.

Several streamers, like ManuS, BruisedByGod (BBG), and TwinSunz, had their own takes on the deck, but we prefer the build by AlanzqTFT.

Image via Mobalytics and AlanzqTFT

Both champions in the deck, Quinn and Miss Fortune, Level Up when they see you attack four times. BBG used War Chefs and Fleetwood Tracker as early-game drops while Alanzq delved deeper into the overall Scout/Barrier theme. Attacking is how Miss Fortune and Quinn Level Up and Scout units are ideal for this because when they attack alone the first time, you Rally.

Once Miss Fortune is leveled up, she’s a force that tears apart an opponent’s board state. Quinn is nice when leveled up too but she’s more of a support champion, using Challenger via Valor to control attacks. It’s Miss Fortune who you want to protect, which is where Barrier comes into play.

Barrier is also important since it protects attacking units for the Rally while also taking out an opponent’s top unit with spells like Single Combat and Riposte. Brightsteel Protector provides Barrier support while Vanguard Bannerman pumps units on the board with its +1/+1 Allegiance ability.

For games that run long, Alanzq also added Genevieve Elmheart and Citris Courier. Elmheart provides +1/+1 stats to all allies when she’s summoned, while Courier heals and Rallies via Plunder.

Players can check out the new Bannerman Miss Fortune and Quinn deck now in LoR via PC and mobile.