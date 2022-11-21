Legends of Runeterra Patch 3.20 notes: Timewinder Gauntlets, roadmap for competitive gameplay

Riot Games is stepping up organized gameplay for Legends of Runeterra with Patch 3.20, introducing new Gauntlets and dates for the Seasonal tournament after Worlds.

Organized Legends of Runeterra competitive play kicked off in November with the Worlds Qualifier tournaments, leading up to the LoR World Championship that will take place from Dec. 8 to 10. Patch 3.20 hypes up competitive play for players seeking to leave their mark during the 2022-2023 season with four Gauntlets that will run from Nov. 24 to Jan. 20, followed by the first Seasonal of the year from Jan. 21 to 22. Several bug fixes were also applied.

Here are the Legends of Runeterra Patch 3.20 notes, according to Riot.

Timewinder LoR Gauntlets

From November to January, Riot is running four week-long LoR Gauntlets. All matches feature a best-of-three Pick and Ban champion-locked different region combination format. But the card pools for three of the four Gauntlets showcase limited cards players can use, featuring metas from the early days of LoR.

Foundations Gauntlet : Running from Nov. 24 to Dec. 21, the Foundations Gauntlet showcases gameplay with cards that were from the Foundations release.

: Running from Nov. 24 to Dec. 21, the Foundations Gauntlet showcases gameplay with cards that were from the Foundations release. Rising Tides Gauntlet : Running from Dec. 22 to Jan. 4, the Rising Tides Gauntlet showcases gameplay with cards that were released either before or during the Rising Tides launch.

: Running from Dec. 22 to Jan. 4, the Rising Tides Gauntlet showcases gameplay with cards that were released either before or during the Rising Tides launch. Call of the Mountain Gauntlet : Running from Jan. 5 to 15, the Call of the Mountain Gauntlet showcases gameplay with cards that were released either before or during the Call of the Mountain launch.

: Running from Jan. 5 to 15, the Call of the Mountain Gauntlet showcases gameplay with cards that were released either before or during the Call of the Mountain launch. Standard Gauntlet: Running from Jan. 16 to 20, the Standard Gauntlet showcased gameplay with all cards from every LoR set and expansion release.

All players who make a seven-victory run during a Timewinder Gauntlet before suffering two consecutive losses will earn a Gold Ranked icon from the corresponding season.

The first Gauntlet of each week will reward victorious players with a Prime Glory for the Last Chance Gauntlet that will take place from Jan. 21 to 22. And the first LoR Seasonal of the year will take place from Jan. 28 to 29.

Patch 3.20 LoR bug fixes

A total of three bug fixes were applied in Patch 3.20.