Legends of Runeterra launches today with staggered access

Riot Games will release the Legends of Runeterra open beta today, but it could be several hours past the launch time before players get access.

The hype surrounding the open beta launch of LoR has players itching to compete upon the digital card game’s release at 1pm CT today. But the long-awaited activation of Riot’s first CCG may delay some players from getting into the game right away due to staggered access.

“Beta Season officially begins January 24, but since you’ve already pre-registered, you’ll be able to play the Legends of Runeterra open beta a day early,” Riot said in an email to pre-registered players. “Access will be granted starting at 11am PST on Jan. 23 and roll out over the next few hours.”

Staggered access for the LoR open beta release today is likely in effect to ensure stable servers, preventing a crash that could take more than several hours to fix. For players who won’t have access until Jan. 24, there aren’t any projected delays at this time.

There isn’t any preferential treatment for players who had early access to the LoR closed beta and those who preregistered regarding entry times today, according to Riot’s email.

Players are excited to begin earning XP and crafting decks within LoR, especially since the CCG has undergone several updates and improvements since the early access closed beta previews. But some people may have to wait a few hours and try not to freak out while watching friends and streamers gain access before them.