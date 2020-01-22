Every nerfed and buffed card in the Legends of Runeterra open beta

The highly-anticipated open beta for Legends of Runeterra (LoR) launches on Jan. 24 and a day early for players who participated in the closed preview betas.
After examining the meta with internal playtesting and taking input from those who played in the early access beta, Riot has buffed and nerfed over 20 LoR cards.
Here’s everything you need to know about them.
Anivia (Level one)
Anivia is a Freljord champion who dominated the metagame during the first two early access betas. Reacting to her power proved difficult, so her cost was increased and power nerfed. But Anivia was also improved upon as a finisher and an ice wall via a health increase and the ability to block.
- Cost increased: Six to seven
- Power decreased: Four to two
- Health increased: Three to four
- Old text: Can’t Block. Attack: Deal one to all enemies. [Last Breath]: Revive me transformed into [Eggnivia].
- New text: Attack: Deal one to all enemies. [Last Breath]: Revive me transformed into [Eggnivia]. Level Up: You’re Enlightened.
Anivia (Level two)
- Cost increased: Six to seven
- Power decreased: Five to three
- Health increased: Four to five
- Old text: Can’t Block. Attack: Deal two to all enemies.
- [Last Breath]: Revive me transformed into [Eggnivia]
- New text: Attack: Deal two to all enemies. [Last Breath]: Revive me transformed into [Eggnivia].
Eggnivia
- Health increased: One to two
- Old text: Can’t Block. Level Up: Start of Round: Transform me back into Anivia and Level Up.
- New text: Level Up: Start of Round: If you’re Enlightened, transform me back into Anivia and Level Up.
Ezreal (Level two)
Ezreal’s Mystic Shot proved to be “too consistent, according to Riot. He no longer gets a zero mana spell, requiring the player to pay two mana in order to damage their opponent’s Nexus.
- Old text: Nexus Strike: Create a zero cost [Fleeting] [Mystic Shot]. When you cast a spell, deal two to the enemy Nexus.
- New text: Nexus Strike: Create a [Fleeting] [Mystic Shot]. When you cast a spell, deal two to the enemy Nexus.
Vladimir (Level one)
Vladimir received a slight text change, naming his copies as allies.
- Old text: Level Up: You’ve had six+ other allies survive damage.
- New text: Level Up: You’ve had six+ allies survive damage.
Tryndamere (Level two)
Tryndamer previously acquired Tough upon leveling up but was too powerful in expeditions and constructed matches. Removing Tough should provide more opportunities for opponents to interact with him, according to Riot.
- Old text: [Overwhelm] [Fearsome] [Tough]
- New text: [Overwhelm] [Fearsome]
Battlesmith
Changing the rarity of a card affects expeditions, not just the wildcard needed to unlock it. Battlesmith’s change is meant to nerf the Demacia and the Elites archetypes in expeditions. In addition to Battlesmith, Silverwing Vanguard was also changed from a Rare to a Common.
- Rarity: Previously a Common increased to Rare
Fleetfeather Tracker
Fleetfeather Tracker was a guaranteed Demacia one-drop because of Challenger. Now it’s not quite as powerful.
- Old text: [Challenger]
- New text: When you summon another ally, grant me [Challenger]
Avarosan Hearthguard
Avarosan Hearthguard was the ideal “value town” card. But because he was so difficult to interact with, his health has been decreased by one.
- Health decreased: Six to five
Catalyst of Aeons
A catalyst of Aeons was the number one ramp tool during the early access beta, proving to be almost too good. The mana increase slows the ramp engine down by a turn, providing more interaction with opponents.
- Cost increased: Four to five
Wyrding Stones
An increase in health was previously given to Wyrding Stones. But the push was too much, so it’s returning to its original health of three.
- Health decreased: Four to three
Cloud Drinker
A nerf on Cloud Drinker was inevitable, due to its combo potential and super high health.
- Health decreased: Seven to five
- Old text: Your [Burst} spells cost one less. [Enlightened]: They cost two less instead.
- New text: [Burst] spells cost one less.
Flame Chompers
Flame Chompers was previously at three health and was nerfed to one. But it was too much of a decrease, so Riot has opted to increase Flame Chompers’ health as a compromise.
- Health increased: One to two
Back Alley Barkeep
Upgraded for potential in expeditions.
- Power increased: Two to three
Boomcrew Rookie
Upgraded for potential in expeditions.
- Power increased: Zero to one
Chempunk Pickpocket
Upgraded for potential in expeditions.
- Power increased: Two to three
Chempunk Shredder
Upgraded for potential in expeditions.
- Power increased: Four to five
Parade Electrorig
Updated to improve the potential in expeditions.
- Power decreased: Three to two
- Health increased: Three to four
Plaza Guardian
Upgraded for potential in expeditions.
- Power increased: Five to six
- Health increased: Five to six
Sumpsnipe Scavenger
Upgraded for potential in expeditions.
- Health increased: Two to three
Used Cask Salesman
Upgraded for potential in expeditions.
- Power increased: Two to three
The Rekindler
The Rekindler needed a nerf due to its ability to get a champion back. Now opponents have a better chance of taking The Tekindler off the battlefield.
- Power decreased: Five to four
- Health decreased: Five to four
Wraithcaller
Some decks were too weak to play in the early meta, which is why Riot has decided to buff Wraithcaller, hoping players will attempt to construct a Mistwraith themed deck.
- Health increased: Two to three
- Old text: [Allegiance]: Summon a [Mistwraith].
- New text: Fearsome. [Allegiance]: Summon a [Mistwraith].