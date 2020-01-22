Every nerfed and buffed card in the Legends of Runeterra open beta

The highly-anticipated open beta for Legends of Runeterra (LoR) launches on Jan. 24 and a day early for players who participated in the closed preview betas.

After examining the meta with internal playtesting and taking input from those who played in the early access beta, Riot has buffed and nerfed over 20 LoR cards.

Here’s everything you need to know about them.

Anivia (Level one)

Image via Riot Games

Anivia is a Freljord champion who dominated the metagame during the first two early access betas. Reacting to her power proved difficult, so her cost was increased and power nerfed. But Anivia was also improved upon as a finisher and an ice wall via a health increase and the ability to block.

Cost increased: Six to seven

Power decreased: Four to two

Health increased: Three to four

Old text: Can’t Block. Attack: Deal one to all enemies. [Last Breath]: Revive me transformed into [Eggnivia].

New text: Attack: Deal one to all enemies. [Last Breath]: Revive me transformed into [Eggnivia]. Level Up: You’re Enlightened.

Anivia (Level two)

Image via Riot Games

Cost increased: Six to seven

Power decreased: Five to three

Health increased: Four to five

Old text: Can’t Block. Attack: Deal two to all enemies.

[Last Breath]: Revive me transformed into [Eggnivia]

New text: Attack: Deal two to all enemies. [Last Breath]: Revive me transformed into [Eggnivia].

Eggnivia

Image via Riot Games

Health increased: One to two

Old text: Can’t Block. Level Up: Start of Round: Transform me back into Anivia and Level Up.

New text: Level Up: Start of Round: If you’re Enlightened, transform me back into Anivia and Level Up.

Ezreal (Level two)

Image via Riot Games

Ezreal’s Mystic Shot proved to be “too consistent, according to Riot. He no longer gets a zero mana spell, requiring the player to pay two mana in order to damage their opponent’s Nexus.

Old text: Nexus Strike: Create a zero cost [Fleeting] [Mystic Shot]. When you cast a spell, deal two to the enemy Nexus.

New text: Nexus Strike: Create a [Fleeting] [Mystic Shot]. When you cast a spell, deal two to the enemy Nexus.

Vladimir (Level one)

Image via Riot Games

Vladimir received a slight text change, naming his copies as allies.

Old text: Level Up: You’ve had six+ other allies survive damage.

New text: Level Up: You’ve had six+ allies survive damage.

Tryndamere (Level two)

Image via Riot Games

Tryndamer previously acquired Tough upon leveling up but was too powerful in expeditions and constructed matches. Removing Tough should provide more opportunities for opponents to interact with him, according to Riot.

Old text: [Overwhelm] [Fearsome] [Tough]

New text: [Overwhelm] [Fearsome]

Battlesmith

Image via Riot Games

Changing the rarity of a card affects expeditions, not just the wildcard needed to unlock it. Battlesmith’s change is meant to nerf the Demacia and the Elites archetypes in expeditions. In addition to Battlesmith, Silverwing Vanguard was also changed from a Rare to a Common.

Rarity: Previously a Common increased to Rare

Fleetfeather Tracker

Image via Riot Games

Fleetfeather Tracker was a guaranteed Demacia one-drop because of Challenger. Now it’s not quite as powerful.

Old text: [Challenger]

New text: When you summon another ally, grant me [Challenger]

Avarosan Hearthguard

Image via Riot Games

Avarosan Hearthguard was the ideal “value town” card. But because he was so difficult to interact with, his health has been decreased by one.

Health decreased: Six to five

Catalyst of Aeons

Image via Riot Games

A catalyst of Aeons was the number one ramp tool during the early access beta, proving to be almost too good. The mana increase slows the ramp engine down by a turn, providing more interaction with opponents.

Cost increased: Four to five

Wyrding Stones

Image via Riot Games

An increase in health was previously given to Wyrding Stones. But the push was too much, so it’s returning to its original health of three.

Health decreased: Four to three

Cloud Drinker

Image via Riot Games

A nerf on Cloud Drinker was inevitable, due to its combo potential and super high health.

Health decreased: Seven to five

Old text: Your [Burst} spells cost one less. [Enlightened]: They cost two less instead.

New text: [Burst] spells cost one less.

Flame Chompers

Image via Riot Games

Flame Chompers was previously at three health and was nerfed to one. But it was too much of a decrease, so Riot has opted to increase Flame Chompers’ health as a compromise.

Health increased: One to two

Back Alley Barkeep

Image via Riot Games

Upgraded for potential in expeditions.

Power increased: Two to three

Boomcrew Rookie

Image via Riot Games

Upgraded for potential in expeditions.

Power increased: Zero to one

Chempunk Pickpocket

Image via Riot Games

Upgraded for potential in expeditions.

Power increased: Two to three

Chempunk Shredder

Image via Riot Games Legends of Runeterra

Upgraded for potential in expeditions.

Power increased: Four to five

Parade Electrorig

Image via Riot Games

Updated to improve the potential in expeditions.

Power decreased: Three to two

Health increased: Three to four

Plaza Guardian

Image via Riot Games

Upgraded for potential in expeditions.

Power increased: Five to six

Health increased: Five to six

Sumpsnipe Scavenger

Image via Riot Games

Upgraded for potential in expeditions.

Health increased: Two to three

Used Cask Salesman

Image via Riot Games

Upgraded for potential in expeditions.

Power increased: Two to three

The Rekindler

Image via Riot Games

The Rekindler needed a nerf due to its ability to get a champion back. Now opponents have a better chance of taking The Tekindler off the battlefield.

Power decreased: Five to four

Health decreased: Five to four

Wraithcaller

Image via Riot Games

Some decks were too weak to play in the early meta, which is why Riot has decided to buff Wraithcaller, hoping players will attempt to construct a Mistwraith themed deck.