Riot updates XP, currency, and rewards in Legends of Runeterra

Riot Games has made improvements and changes to its first digital card game, Legends of Runeterra.

Set to release via open beta on Jan. 24, LoR continues to improve with each update. Several major changes were revealed today in the open beta patch notes, including the amount of XP earned, coin prices, and rewards.

LoR XP updates

Riot wanted to reduce the number of games players needed to grind for XP by increasing its amount during the first three wins earned each day and for losses.

The first win of the day earns 400 XP.

A second win earns 200 XP.

The third win of the day earns 100 XP.

Wins after the first three earn a player 200 XP.

Losses accrue 100 XP.

Daily Quests offer between 1,000 to 1,500 XP.

There’s also a decrease in XP earned once a player achieves 11 wins in a day.

Wins per day

11 to 15 wins: 150 XP per win.

16 to 20 wins: 100 XP per win.

21 to 30 wins: 50 XP per win.

31 and more wins: No XP earned.

Losses per day

Five to 10 losses: 75 XP per day.

11 to 20 losses: 50 XP per day.

21 or more losses: Zero XP earned.

Expeditions

Expedition wins: 100 XP

Expedition loss: 50 XP

Bonus burst upon completing trial: zero to 2,000 XP, depending on wins.

Daily and weekly rewards

Daily and weekly rewards are getting a boost with the addition of an expedition token within the Weekly Vault and an increase in shards. Due to LoR having its own payment system that’s compatible with Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, shard and coin values were adjusted.

“We’ve adjusted Shard values and rewards to preserve the 10:1 ratio between Shard and Coin costs for content, as well as make some minor tweaks to relative shard values,” Riot said.

The fourth copy of an Epic or Rare card earns a player more shards while a Common earns less.

Common wildcards are cheaper with shards and coins while Epic wildcards have increased in price.

Shard rewards have been increased. Riot wants to encourage LoR players to compete in expeditions, therefore increasing the number of shards earned.

The addition of an expedition token to level 10, and above, in the Weekly Vault rewards.

The random champion card for levels 10 and above in the Weekly Vault has been removed.

Currency changes

The LoR store uses coins as currency, not Riot Points. To coincide with price point standards via the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, adjustments have been made. The previous coin amounts shown during the preview beta coincided with Riot Points.

The amount of coins has decreased per dollar amount, but so have the prices. Previously, $10 purchased 1,380 coins and a champion card was 400 coins. After today’s update, $10 gets a player 1,000 coins but a champion card is now priced at 300 coins.

Players who participated and purchased coins during the preview beta are expected to receive a number of updated coins equal to the previous amount purchased.