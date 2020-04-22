Riot’s digital card game Legends of Runeterra saw immediate success as the third-most watched title on Twitch when it was first released in beta last October.

Whether you’re one of the lucky few who scored a beta access key from a stream giveaway or you’re just trying to enjoy the game as a fan, there’s new terms and keywords to learn from LoR. Here are explanations for some of LoR’s original and unique effects.

To check the meaning of keywords, right-clicking will fill the screen with the card, allowing you to mouse over the particular effect for more details.

This isn’t a comprehensive list of keywords, but rather an explanation of some of the more original mechanics in the game. While some, such as Can’t Block, can be taken in the literal sense, there are new terms that might be confusing.

Allegiance: A card with this effect will activate if the top card of your deck also comes from the same region. Instead of race or class, LoR groups cards by using the regions in Runeterra, allowing for varied playstyles even if the deck is mono-region.

Barrier: Negates the next instance of damage taken. It’s like Hearthstone’s Divine Shield but only lasts for one round instead of until it’s popped.

Challenger: Choose which enemy unit to block the Challenger. Due to LoR’s distinct positional advantage for defenders, good Challenger usage can really throw a defensive strategy out of whack.

Double Attack: Strike before and during an attack against its blocker.

Enlightened: Activates only when you reach 10 max mana. Players gain a max mana gem every turn and there are cards that provide the player with empty mana gems.

Elusive: Elusive characters in LoR can be targeted by offensive spells and attacks, but can only be blocked by other Elusive units when attacking. It’s more like Magic: The Gathering‘s Flying, and not like Heathstone’s Stealth, or the unofficial Elusive term in that community.

Ephemeral: The unit dies when it attacks or after the end of the turn.

Fearsome: Can only be blocked by enemies with three or more Power.

Frostbite: Sets a unit’s power to zero. Even on the same turn, the value can be increased by using spells or effects.

Lifesteal: Damage dealt by this unit heals the Nexus, not the card.

Nexus Strike: The effect triggers when the unit attacks the Nexus. You can’t actually target the Nexus with an attack, so it’s not as easy to activate as it sounds.

Overwhelm: Excess damage dealt by the unit will spill over to the Nexus, like in Yu-Gi-Oh!

Quick Attack: Strike first before its blocker, but only during the attack phase, not blocking. The splitting of an offensive and defensive phase means that some effects are only applicable in certain phases. Usually, units clash at the same time and both will take damage. Quick Attack means that cards will attack before their opponent does. If the Quick Attack unit kills its opponent, the unit doesn’t take any damage. This is a powerful offensive ability that allows glass cannons to survive battles.

Slow, Fast, and Burst Spells: Spell cards come in three different varieties.

Slow Spells can’t be cast during the battle phase and will take a turn to prep before taking effect, giving the opponent a chance to respond.

Fast Spells are much the same, but can be played in response to other Spell cards and can be used during the battle phase.

Burst Spells resolve instantly, with no chance for a reaction. Unlike the other two spells, it doesn’t consume an action, allowing the player to immediately play another card.

Support: Attacking with a support unit will buff the unit to its right. It only applies when the unit is attacking, not all the time.

Fleeting: Fleeting cards are discarded from the hand at the end of the round. This means you need to make sure you have the mana to spend them, otherwise you’ll lose the card.

Obliterate: Completely remove from the game. Cards that are obliterated don’t have their Last Breaths trigger and can’t be revived from the graveyard.

Rally: If you don’t have an attack token, gain one. Previously, this wasn’t a keyword. But since enough cards had this effect, it was added into the game to classify it easier.

Rally can happen during either player’s turn. If it’s during your opponent’s turn, you gain a surprise round of attacks. If you do it after you declare an attack, you get a second set of attacks during your same turn.

You can Rally any amount of times during the same turn. If your board is full, this can be one of the most lethal keywords in the game.

Scout: One of the newest keywords to be released with the official launch of the game. The first time only Scout units attack each round, ready your attack. This gives you a Rally-like effect if you can build your board to be Scout-only. If your board has a mix of non-Scout units with Scout units, you can always send in only your Scouts first to gain an extra attack with them later.

Vulnerable: A new keyword that will be released with LoR’s official launch. Units that are made vulnerable can be challenged by enemy units, forcing them to block it. This allows you to take cards that often don’t want to block, like Elusive units or Heimerdinger, and destroy them in combat.

Toss: Another one of the newest keywords to be released with the official launch for LoR. Obliterate X non-Champion cards from the bottom of your deck. This destroys parts of your deck to increase the odds of finding your Champions easier. Be careful with how often you use Toss, though. If you attempt to draw from an empty deck, you’ll lose. Toss enables strategies with the newest Shadow Isle champion, Maokai.