Every Celestial card that can be found from Legends of Runeterra’s Call of the Mountain Invoke keyword

As the constellation reveals itself, here’s what you can expect to see when you Invoke.

The reveal season for Legends of Runeterra’s second expansion, Call of the Mountain, has done an interesting twist leading up to the reveal for the penultimate champion that’s coming. In today’s Twitter reveal, Riot Games showed a new keyword, Invoke, that gives players the chance to pick an uncollectible Celestial card out of three choices.

To coincide with this release, Riot Games is giving multiple content creators the chance to reveal the Celestial cards that can be found from Invoke throughout the day.

Here are all of the Celestial cards that you can invoke (updated periodically throughout the day):

Polish Youtuber MKRR3 revealed the first Celestial card:

While the name is not confirmed, the translated effect is that it makes a unit in your hand cost one less.

The second Celestial card was revealed by Russian content creator TianKami on VK:

The name is a conjugated take on the word Snake. As a cheap Celestial Unit, with respectable stats comparable Fleetfeather Tracker, this snake will allow you to contest the board early, giving you the chance to buy more time for future invokes and other Celestial cards.

To use the power of these Celestial cards, here are all of the currently known Invoke cards that will grant you access:

Make a claim for these Celestials when you Invoke as these cards are coming when LoR: Call of the Mountain officially releases for PC and Mobile on Aug. 26.