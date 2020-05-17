Legends of Runeterra celebrates IDAHOTB day with new Poro guardian and emote

Riot Games is celebrating the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia (IDAHOTB) today in Legends of Runterra in a similar fashion to League.

Riot Yuujou announced on twitter that LoR will be receiving a new Rainbow Poro guardian and emote that will be coming in a patch soon. While the details of when this patch will come, and how many shards it will cost, it can be safely assumed that the patch will be soon and the price will be accessible and extremely cheap, if not free, to all.

In similar fashion to League’s free icons, these extra attainable items are purely cosmetic and do not have any extra gameplay value outside of personal expression. This is the third year in a row that Riot has celebrated IDAHOTB. The Rainbow Poro will be the 12th guardian to enter the game. An entire list of the game’s entire guardian roster, which are purely cosmetic avatars, can be seen here.

This article will be updated when both the guardian and emote are accessible to players.