How to claim Legends of Runeterra Twitch Prime capsule

Bonus wildcards are available for Twitch Prime users in the month of August.

Twitch Prime is continuing to bring gifts to its users, this month providing bonuses for Legends of Runeterra.

Until Aug. 30, players will be able to redeem the new LoR capsule containing one champion wildcard, epic wildcard, rare wildcard, and an Expedition draft.

The next @PlayRuneterra Twitch Prime Capsule has unlocked! 💜👑



Acquire a Champion Wildcard, Epic and Rare Wildcard and Expedition Draft for a limited time: https://t.co/20xgoOp1il pic.twitter.com/SL7AvacFET — Twitch Prime (@TwitchPrime) July 29, 2020

Players with a Twitch Prime account will be able to redeem this through the platform’s website.

Navigate to the Twitch Prime loot tab at the top right of the screen. In the drop-down menu, select the new Legends of Runeterra capsule available. This will direct you to the Twitch Prime page for the capsule. From there, click claim now. Once you’ve linked your Riot Games account, the bonuses should be claimed. To access the bonuses, launch Legends of Runeterra. Navigate to your store tab and click on cards. From there, you should see your new wildcards at the top of the screen for you to use on whatever cards you choose.

In LoR, wildcards allow players to unlock any card that’s the same tier as the wildcard. A champion wildcard, for example, will let you unlock a champion card, but it can’t unlock an epic card and vice versa.

LoR isn’t the only Riot title with Twitch Prime loot in August, though. League of Legends is offering a mystery skin shard to Prime users until Aug. 8. Twitch Prime users can also redeem a Little Legend egg for Teamfight Tactics until the offer expires on Aug. 25.