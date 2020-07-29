New Legends of Runeterra Twitch Prime rewards now live

The latest Twitch Prime rewards for Legends of Runeterra became available earlier today.

Over the course of the next month, from July 29 to Aug. 29, LoR players can acquire free wildcards and an Expedition Draft token via Twitch Prime. This is the last Twitch Prime rewards offer for the Season of Fortune, containing one Champion wildcard, an Epic wildcard, a Rare wildcard, and an Expedition token.

Legends of Runeterra Twitch Prime loot is up now! https://t.co/n8TUiOWtGQ pic.twitter.com/yPz0o6RKE3 — moobeat (@moobeat) July 29, 2020

Here’s how players can receive the three free LoR wildcards and an Expedition token that offers sweet rewards for playing and earning seven wins within the mode.

Step one: Link accounts and log into the LoR launcher.

Step two: Go to the LoR store tab and click on cards. There should be one champion, epic, and rare wildcard added.

Step three: To use the Expedition token, go to the Play tab and click Expeditions. When players click on Embark, choose the Expedition token.

The next Twitch Prime rewards for LoR won’t become available until September, likely following the release of the digital card game’s new expansion that’s set to release sometime in August.

It’s unknown what region or how many champions will be added to LoR in August with the new expansion. Champions like Soraka, Aurelion Sol, Viktor, Zoe, and Taric all have voice lines coded into the game, though.

With the new LoR expansion only a few weeks away, players can opt to hang onto their newly-acquired Twitch Prime wildcards or use them now. And don’t sleep on the Expedition token because the mode offers Shard rewards that can also be used to unlock champions, units, and spells.