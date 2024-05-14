A cat being chased by a shop owner in Little Kitty, Big City.
Image via Double Dagger Studio
Category:
Little Kitty, Big City

Is Little Kitty, Big City multiplayer?

One kitty is good, two kitties are better.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: May 13, 2024 11:46 pm

Exploring the world as an adorable cat is pure joy in Little Kitty, Big City. But as you travel and find collectibles, you might ask: Wouldn’t all this be even more fun with a friend by your side? Making you wonder whether Little Kitty, Big City is multiplayer.

In addition to making some of the quests easier, having a friend would mean someone would laugh at me while I was trying to fix the ‘stuck outside the map’ bug in Little Kitty, Big City. Some level of coordination would also come in handy while making humans slip on bananas, since timings and placements matter greatly.

Does Little Kitty, Big City have multiplayer?

An image of the orange cat from Little Kitty, Big City
Tight kitty friendships are hard to break. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Unfortunately, the answer is no. Little Kitty, Big City is a singleplayer adventure that doesn’t have any kind of without an official multiplayer game mode.

The idea of causing double the trouble with a fellow kitty friend is undeniably appealing, but it’s not a possibility at the time of writing. Even the thought of two or more kitties working together to complete some of the goofiest quests in the game is quite fun, though, so I hope this game gets into multiplayer mode someday.

Will there ever be a multiplayer mode in Little Kitty, Big City?

An image of a cat pouncing on a bird from Little Kitty, Big City
Coordinated pounces. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Given Little Kitty, Big City is an indie title, adding multiplayer might not be a top priority for Double Dagger Studio right now. However, as the game gains popularity and some modding support, a third-party solution could emerge.

In the past, many singleplayer games gained multiplayer support through modding, so in a worst-case scenario, a mod could grant Little Kitty, Big City multiplayer.

