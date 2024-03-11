Lightyear Frontier release countdown: Exact start time and date

Lightyear Frontier puts players in charge of a farm among the stars, and excitement for the title is ramping up as we rapidly edge closer to the official release.

Recommended Videos

Developed by Frame Break, Lightyear Frontier is a “peaceful open-world farming adventure” that you can play with up to three friends. As well as farming alien crops and building your own homestead, you can “explore the untamed wilderness.”

With Lightyear Frontier set to be released on Xbox Game Pass, plenty of players will be able to jump into the fun for no additional cost. You can see exactly how long is left to wait until the release of Lightyear Frontier here.

When does Lightyear Frontier release?

It’s almost time. Image via Frame Break

Lightyear Frontier will be released on March 19 on Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. An exact release time has not been revealed yet, but will be at midnight local time if a staggered global release is chosen.

You can also enjoy Lightyear Frontier as an early access title, with player feedback set to play a significant role in the game’s development until the full release—which has yet to be given an official release window.

If you want to keep tabs on exactly when Lightyear Frontier is released, you can use our countdown below. The countdown is set for March 19 at midnight CT. We will update this article if a more precise window is revealed.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 1 : 0 : 1 3 : 2 7 : 4 7

Further updates to Lightyear Frontier will be provided throughout the course of early access, with developer Frame Break already teasing customization to exofarmers alongside Mech customization and the potential for automation to help with farming.

If you can’t wait for the release of Lightyear Frontier, you can dive into the demo that’s now available on Steam.