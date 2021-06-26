Zven leads Cloud9 to victory over Golden Guardians in first LCS game since MSI 2021

Zven returned to Cloud9 in the team's hour of need, and secured a win in his Summer Split debut.

After being benched by the organization last month, Cloud9 AD carry Zven returned to the lineup for his first on-stage match since last month’s Mid-Season Invitational, where C9 failed to reach expectations, settling for an early exit from their first international tournament in two years.

And frankly, Zven couldn’t have had a softer matchup for his Summer Split debut than the last-place Golden Guardians. Golden Guardians had only managed to muster up victories in six of their 27 games ahead of tonight’s contest—with one of those coming against C9 to open the Summer Split.

“I can tell that we’ve lost some chemistry as a team—or at least with me specifically,” Zven said in a post-game press conference. “Given how we played in Spring…it was more about the picks. Not about the players. Now, we’re playing around top lane a lot, so there’s been a bit of a change in the team dynamic while I’ve been gone.”

The result tonight was vastly different from the first time C9 met with Golden Guardians. C9 managed to secure a gold lead early and hold on to it throughout the course of the game. The top-side duo of Fudge and Blaber strung together a few ganks in the early portion of the contest, and from there, C9 was able to stretch its advantage across the Rift. By the time the 30-minute mark rolled around, C9 had an advantage of over 7,000 gold and was knocking on the base of Golden Guardians.

As for Zven, the veteran ADC slipped right back into his natural state, posting a KDA of 8.0 in his Summer Split debut. For reference, Zven sported a KDA of 5.4 throughout the Spring Split, according to League stats site Games of Legends.

Keep the game close ✅

Lose Dragon Soul ✅

Win fights at Baron, take Elder, take Nexus ✅



All according to plan? As @Cloud9 take down @GoldenGuardians #LCS pic.twitter.com/fvlukxtLWD — LoLEsports Stats (@LoLEsportsStats) June 26, 2021

The biggest question surrounding Zven coming into tonight’s game was whether or not the seasoned veteran could readjust to playing against LCS-level talent after turning the Academy scene into his own personal stomping grounds over the last three weeks. During his time in North America’s minor league, Zven led all players with 64 kills and a 10.5 KDA in nine games, according to Games of Legends.

“I don’t think I got worse while I was in Academy. I didn’t have any trouble readjusting,” Zven said. “I think that me and Vulcan make a pretty good bottom lane, so I don’t feel as though there were any problems adjusting to stage play again. “

Tonight, Zven jumped right back into the swing of things, matching the Golden Guardians bottom lane blow-for-blow and only dying once—just seconds before C9 took down the opposing Nexus.

Tomorrow, Zven and C9 will return to the LCS stage against 100 Thieves, a team that snuck past C9 in the standings during Zven’s absence. However, if he and Vulcan can match up against the 100 Thieves bottom lane of FBI and Huhi—just as they did in both of their Spring Split wins against 100 Thieves—another shift in the standings could very easily occur.