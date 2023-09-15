Zed is living rent-free in the nightmares of LoL mid laners—and they want answers

Mid lane players in League of Legends should know all too well how annoying it is to play against Zed. With the champion’s unique kit, you can get butchered pretty fast if you’re not careful, and letting him get ahead early is also a grave mistake. Now, players want bizarre nerfs.

At first, one mid laner stirred the pot by demanding nerf to Zed’s W on Sept. 14. They want the cooldown of his W to start after the shadow expires, which would help counter his ability and prowess early. But, shortly after other players turned that into a joke and followed with a set of hilarious demands in a new post.

In the latter, players are demanding Zed loses damage every time he builds an item. “Zed requires me to build Armor to take less damage, which is completely insane,” it reads.

The author pointed out there are many issues with the renowned League assassin. In their eyes, he shouldn’t be mobile, and both his W and ultimate snap back to shadow should be removed. Also, his approach to enemies is somewhat mean and offensive. “He should first notify his target via text 5 minutes before he plans on fighting him and let him know exactly how he is going to do it,” the author added.

Zed should switch his name to Dead, it even rhymes. And he should stay like that the whole time. Image via Riot Games

Overall, there are way too many changes players want to be added for Zed, and quite frankly, who are we to disagree? I almost destroyed my desk and PC a number of times when I was solo-ed by Zed, and as a Silver player, I knew I had the upper hand. It just proves some champions are straight-up broken, and it’s a shame they’re still in the game.

If Zed isn’t deleted by the next time we launch League, we riot. Or, even better, we will riot under Riot’s headquarters.

