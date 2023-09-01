One new LoL champion has already overtaken Zed as most banned in 3 different roles

Naafiri is now the most banned champion in League of Legends across jungle, top, and mid lane, pushing one of the season’s most banned characters, Zed, into second place.

The TITLE, who arrived in League in Patch 13.14, has been one of the most powerful and terrifying new champions to debut on the Rift in a long time. From Darkin-tainted blades and deadly dashes to durable and deadly Packmates, Naafiri’s kit makes her so versatile, strong, and durable that she can succeed in various roles.

As she is a newer champion, facing her can be tricky because there’s still that element of the unknown regarding abilities and how to win. That, combined with her strengths, has led to her accruing a 41.4 ban percent rate, according to League stats page U.GG.

More interestingly, she’s banned for her power in three roles. Naafiri excels in the mid lane (where she has a 50.49 percent win rate) but is quite strong top lane too (49.13 percent win rate).

What is most surprising though is that she’s also being lumped into bans for jungle too. Right now, Naafiri actually has an abysmal win rate in the roaming role at 41.63 percent. But, her kit makes her very versatile, her Packmates are difficult to challenge, and the fear of her ganking your lane is real, it’s not totally shocking.

So, if you want to main Naafiri for the remainder of League Season 13, you may have to wait until she dodges some of these bans.

In all likelihood, that will come when Briar arrives around Sep. 27.

About the author