Your Shop returns to League for limited time starting June 28

It’s time to get your wallets handy—Your Shop is returning to the League of Legends client for a limited time starting June 28.

Once Your Shop returns to the client, fans of the game will be able to get massive discounts on a variety of skins, ranging anywhere from 20 to 70 percent off select items. To ensure fans get skins tuned to their liking, League’s customized skin store uses an algorithm named Discountbot—a bot that tailors a player’s selection of skins to feature items for their most-recently played champions.

Related: Teamfight Tactics releases tomorrow in the main League client in North America

The shop’s selection of skins has the potential to include Legacy skins that are currently unavailable in the League of Legends store, but fans of the game will have to say goodbye to any chance at receiving Elementalist Lux or Gun Goddess Miss Fortune. Unfortunately, Your Shop excludes Ultimate, Legendary, and Loot-exclusive skins.

Your Shop will leave the League of Legends client on July 22, so fans of the game will have just under a month to take advantage of any of the skin sales they receive before the offer expires.