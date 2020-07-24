Yone’s stats and ability cooldowns revealed in League PBE update

League of Legends fans finally got to see what Yone’s abilities look like earlier today—and now we know his stats and cooldowns.
Surrenderat20 showcased Yone’s tentative stats in today’s PBE update, revealing everything you need to know about the Unforgotten’s abilities. Theorycrafters can now compare the swordsman’s stats to other champions and start thinking about the best item optimization for carrying their teammates.
Here are Yone’s stats and cooldowns.
Base stats
- Base HP: 550
- HP5: 7.5
- HP per level: 90
- HP regen per level: 0.15
- Base MR: 32
- MR per level: 1.25
- Base AD: 60
- AD per level: 2.5
- Base armor: 28
- Armor per level: 3
- Attack speed per level: 2.5
- Base move speed: 345
- Attack range: 175
Ability stats and cooldowns
Passive – Way of the Hunter
Q – Mortal Steel
W – Spirit Cleave
E – Soul Unbound
R – Fate Sealed
Fans eager to test out the slain swordsman may have to wait a little longer. The PBE is currently offline, but League lead producer of champions Ryan “Reav3” Mireles said Yone would hit the PBE “later today.”