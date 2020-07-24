Yone’s stats and ability cooldowns revealed in League PBE update

The swordsman should hit the PBE soon.

League of Legends fans finally got to see what Yone’s abilities look like earlier today—and now we know his stats and cooldowns.

Surrenderat20 showcased Yone’s tentative stats in today’s PBE update, revealing everything you need to know about the Unforgotten’s abilities. Theorycrafters can now compare the swordsman’s stats to other champions and start thinking about the best item optimization for carrying their teammates.

Here are Yone’s stats and cooldowns.

Base stats

Base HP: 550

HP5: 7.5

HP per level: 90

HP regen per level: 0.15

Base MR: 32

MR per level: 1.25

Base AD: 60

AD per level: 2.5

Base armor: 28

Armor per level: 3

Attack speed per level: 2.5

Base move speed: 345

Attack range: 175

Ability stats and cooldowns

Passive – Way of the Hunter

Screengrab via Riot Games

Q – Mortal Steel

Screengrab via Riot Games

W – Spirit Cleave

Screengrab via Riot Games

E – Soul Unbound

Screengrab via Riot Games

R – Fate Sealed

Screengrab via Riot Games

Fans eager to test out the slain swordsman may have to wait a little longer. The PBE is currently offline, but League lead producer of champions Ryan “Reav3” Mireles said Yone would hit the PBE “later today.”