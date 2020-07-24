League’s upcoming champion Yone hits the PBE “later today,” Riot says

The hype surrounding Yone is definitely skyrocketing—and players will have the chance to test him out soon.

League of Legends lead producer of champions Ryan “Reav3” Mireles answered burning questions about the slain swordsman today following Yone’s official reveal. Reav3 explained that Yone will hit the PBE “later today.”

While the Riot dev didn’t give an exact time for Yone’s arrival on the test server, fans shouldn’t have to wait too long.

Yone’s announcement was joined by the reveal of his entire kit, which has some similarities to his brother’s abilities. Yone has a sword thrust, shield, and knock up, like Yasuo. Even with “similar core playstyles,” there’s still a notable difference, according to lead gameplay designer Mark “Scruffy” Yetter.

Yone and Yasuo have similar core playstyles from their shared training.



While Yasuo fights from safety behind his windwall, Yone pierces into the enemy team in with his spirit form. Yone wins through a more aggressive pressure strategy. — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) July 24, 2020

“While Yasuo fights from safety behind his windwall, Yone pierces into the enemy team [sic] with his spirit form,” Scruffy said. “Yone wins through a more aggressive pressure strategy.”

Yone also has a unique Spirit Form ability (E), allowing him to temporarily leave his body behind and deal damage. Once the Spirit Form expires, or players reactivate that ability, he snaps back into his body and deals extra percentage damage. This should allow for plenty of outplay—or misplay—potential.