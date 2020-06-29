Xmithie says Immortals’ decision to promote Academy roster to LCS was “last minute”

The new roster went 1-1 in week three of the split.

Immortals have had a tumultuous season so far after choosing to bench veteran jungler Xmithie at the start of the 2020 LCS Summer Split. As a result, the League of Legends team decided to bring up its Academy roster for the third week of the season.

The 29-year-old revealed in an interview with Travis Gafford, however, that the decision to switch rosters was a “last minute” decision. The coaching staff and players made the call on Wednesday, June 24, which was a day before their Academy games that week.

Xmithie also said that he and the rest of his teammates on the Academy team hadn’t practiced against any LCS squads up to that point in the season. In fact, they had only scrimmed against fellow Academy teams up to week three. As a result, the org was “second guessing” the decision to switch rosters but eventually pulled the trigger on the move.

Immortals ended up earning their first win of the season this weekend at the hands of a few veterans like Xmithie, AD carry Apollo, and support Hakuho. The weekend wasn’t completely clean, however. They lost their second match of the weekend against an unbeaten Cloud9 roster looking to go back-to-back as LCS champions.

The team recently parted ways with head coach Thomas “Zaboutine” Si-Hassen and general manager Keaton Cryer after an abysmal start to the summer. Xmithie confirmed that coach Adrien “GotoOne” Picard has been helping out with the team while the organization searches for a new head coach.

This season has been rough, but with their first win under their belts, maybe Immortals will start to turn things around for the better as we approach the midway point of the season.

You can watch Immortals in action again when the LCS returns on Friday, July 3.