Xiaohu leads RNG to first place in 2021 LPL Spring Split after taking down EDG

The former mid laner is making a strong case for being the best LPL top laner this split.

Xiaohu led Royal never Give Up to a dominant 2-1 win over EDward Gaming today during the 2021 LPL Spring Split.

The series was fierce and both teams gave it all, but in the end Xiaohu’s extraordinary performance on three different picks helped RNG win in the end. He picked up both MVP votes following his dominant performances, finishing the series with a combined KDA of 12/8/18. His surprise Tristana pick also helped RNG secure an edge in the first game of the series as EDG crumbled to answer the top lane ADC.

First place is ours for now as we take down @EDG_Edward 2-1, GG 🥇



We aren’t going to grow complacent though, we know how strong the LPL is and will continue doing our best to make the fans proud.



For now though, we’ll enjoy this victory! #RNGWIN pic.twitter.com/ITejWrAZWT — Royal Never Give Up (@RNGRoyal) March 6, 2021

The series opened up with a draft masterclass by the RNG coach. He picked Tristana for Xiaohu in the top lane as an answer to Gnar, who has a poor laning phase against ranged match ups. The former mid laner used the ADC to dominate the laning phase, before roaming to other lanes to secure towers and objectives and help his team achieve a huge gold lead. EDG stood no chance and fell in the first game of this series in 24-minutes.

Going into the second game, EDG banned Tristana straight away after the pick destroyed them in the first match. They went for the Seraphine mid utility playstyle with carries in the top and bottom lane. RNG held their ground early on, but as soon as teamfights started, EDG ran through them like a hot knife through butter. The Seraphine constant shields and heals proved to be too much for RNG to deal with and the series was equalized.

Both teams have shown great flexibility through the series and once RNG realized that they have no answer to Seraphine, they banned it away. The game started with both teams trading blows for blows with no clear winner from those early game skirmishes. However, once RNG got to their power spikes, they started taking over the teamfights with Xiaohu as the main catalyst of their wins. After a fight for the Ocean Dragon Soul, RNG wiped EDG and closed out the series 2-1.

RNG are too strong!! RNG catch EDG and win the game and match! #LPL #AllWeFightFor pic.twitter.com/h4OrcIf5Sd — LPL (@lplenglish) March 6, 2021

Following this victory, RNG (10-1) dethroned EDG from the first place in the 2021 LPL Spring Split standings. The team’s only loss this split was against a weakened Bilibili Gaming, who have been struggling to get out of the bottom of the standings. Since their sole defeat, RNG has looked unstoppable and is ready to take on new challenges. They’ll be back next week with two easy match-ups against eStar and JD Gaming.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.