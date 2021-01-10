Here are the 2021 LPL Spring Split standings

Who will be the underdogs this split?

The 2021 LPL Spring Split has finally returned. Matches began in an offline format with an audience with masks to protect the pro League of Legends players and staff from potential exposure to the coronavirus.

A total of 17 teams will face off against one another in a single round-robin over 10 weeks. The top eight teams will move on to the playoffs. All matches are best-of-three series during the regular season and playoffs, except for the final playoff game, which is a best-of-five. This means that winning every game is crucial since it increases the number of points a team has, even if they don’t win the overall match.

The entire league is stacked with both veterans and rookies. Former world champions Invictus Gaming and FunPlus Phoenix are looking to reclaim their glory, while facing fresh blood which proved to put up a big challenge last year in JDG, Top Esports, and Suning.

Here are the standings for the 2021 LPL Spring Split after one week of play.

Rank Team name Series Games Points 1 Suning 1-0 2-0 +2 1 Invictus Gaming 1-0 2-0 +2 1 Team WE 1-0 2-0 +2 4 EDward Gaming 1-0 2-1 +1 5 Bilibili Gaming 0 0 0 5 eStar Gaming 0 0 0 5 FunPlus Phoenix 0 0 0 5 LGD Gaming 0 0 0 5 LNG Esports 0 0 0 5 Rare Atom 0 0 0 5 Royal Never Give Up 0 0 0 5 TT 0 0 0 5 Victory Five 0 0 0 14 Oh My God 0 1-2 -1 15 JD Gaming 0 0-2 -2 15 Rogue Warriors 0 0-2 -2 15 Top Esports 0 0-2 -2

The standings will be updated throughout the entire split.

