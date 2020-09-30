LGD, Unicorns, TL, Talon advance, Worlds 2020 groups drawn

The group of life, death, and everything in between.



LPL’s LGD Gaming and CIS’ Unicorns of Love will join LCS’ Team Liquid and PCS’ PSG Talon in the group stage of the 2020 League of Legends World Championship.

After a poor start to the tournament, LGD redeemed themselves today, beating OCE’s Legacy Esports in convincing fashion. Unicorns of Love, on the other side of the bracket, had similar success, thrashing TCL’s Papara SuperMassive 3-0.

Following the conclusion of today’s play-ins, they, together with first seeds TL and PSG, have been drawn into the group stage of the competition.

TL has been seeded into Group A alongside G2 Esports, Suning Gaming, and Machi Esports. PSG Talon has joined Group B with Damwon Gaming, JD Gaming, and Rogue. LGD has been drawn into Group C with TSM, Fnatic, and Gen.G. And Unicorns of Love in Group D with Top Esports, DragonX, and FlyQuest.

The group stage will kick off on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 3 am CT and include head-to-head matches between FlyQuest and Top Esports, Damwon and JDG, and TSM and Fnatic.

The group stage, like previous years, will feature 16 teams and play out in a double round-robin. The two highest-ranked teams from each group will move onto the final leg of the tournament on Oct. 15.