Unicorns of Love secures Worlds 2020 group spot after taking down SuperMassive in a clean sweep

Unicorns of Love have finally qualified to the group stage of League of Legends World Championship after missing it for years. They took down TCL’s Papara SuperMassive in an intensive three-game series, with mid laner Lev “Nomanz” Yakshin showing everyone what he is capable off.

The entire UOL squad played superb today, showcasing multiple strategies throughout the entire series. They are a flexible team with carries in all roles, making it hard for opponents to adapt to their composition and playstyle.

The series began with UOL giving their bottom laner Ilya “Gadget” Makavchuk an attack damage carry after putting him on mages for the previous games. He took over the game with Twitch after some early kills, finishing the game with a strong performance and a scoreline of 8/3/7 with SUP having no answer to the fed Twitch.

In the second game, UOL adjusted their draft after SUP banned Twitch away and blind-picked Kassadin into the mid lane for Nomanz, a champion he became notorious for during the play-ins. SUP tried to counter him with an Azir in the mid-lane, but were unsuccessful after an early skirmish aroud the 10th minute mark gave Nomanz a triple kill. He was able to complete his Rod of Ages and start stacking his tear very early, securing a favorable midgame for his team.

With a fed Kassadin on their team, UOL were able to lay down siege to SUP on a constant basis. They kept the pressure going and didn’t leave room for error. Once Nomanz reached level 16 on Kassadin, it was light’s out for the SUP squad, which had no reliable answer to the mobility from Kassadin. They lost the game soon after due to the immense pressure from the CIS squad.

In the third and last game of the series, SUP got heavily outdrafted with UOL picking Vayne to counter the Sett in the mid-lane. Nomanz popped off on the champion after playing her only once during the entire year. He shut down the opposing Sett and got quite fed, carrying teamfights thanks to his ultimate invisibility. Following 30 minutes of domination, UOL closed out the series and secured their World Championship main event spot.

SUP had a great showing this World Championship, knocking out the fourth seed from Europe in an intensive five-game series yesterday. However, they weren’t able to withstand the might of the Unicorns, who were hungry for a main event spot. UOL was seeded into the Group D of Worlds following this win.

The main event for Worlds will begin on Saturday, Oct. 3.