LGD Gaming moves on to Worlds 2020 group stage with a 3-game sweep over Legacy Esports

Despite a shaky start at the play-in stage earlier this week, LGD Gaming, the 4th seed out of China’s LPL, has moved on to the Worlds group stage after an intense run through the knockout phase of the play-ins.

During today’s contest against Legacy Esports out of the OPL, LGD cemented its place in the group stage with strong performances out of Su “xiye” Han-Wei and Han “Peanut” Wang-ho. In particular, Peanut’s game 2 performance on his signature Nidalee sparked a comeback for LGD in a game which Legacy seemed to be mounting a mid-game effort. After that contest, Peanut pushed his all-time record on the champion to a staggering 25-6.

Soon after, LGD was able to win in convincing fashion once again, taking game three in just 24 minutes.

With today’s victory over Legacy, LGD will head straight into Groups as the fourth Chinese team at the main event of the World Championship. Because of the longstanding rule which prevents teams from the same region from competing against each other in the group stage, the only option for LGD is to be slotted into Group C.

In that group, LGD will come face to face with several other titans of the international scene, as Fnatic, Gen.G, and TSM — the latter of which had squared off with LGD back at the 2015 World Championship — all await the Chinese 4th seed this weekend when the group stage kicks off on Saturday.

As for Legacy Esports, the Oceanic representative has been eliminated from Worlds 2020. Once again, the OPL will not advance to the main event of the World Championship, but at least in 2020, the region came closer than ever before to reaching an all-time high.