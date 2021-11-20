Will Arcane have a second season? When will Arcane’s second season release?

League of Legends’ animated TV series, Arcane, wrapped up a thriller of a season, leaving fans to digest everything they’ve witnessed throughout the three acts.

Considering how gripping the show was, even waiting for the next episode release may have felt like years for some fans, making them wonder when the next season of Arcane would be available on Netflix—or if there would even be another season.

Neither Netflix nor Riot Games have explicitly confirmed a second season of Arcane. Even before the series launched, however, Riot CEO Nicolo Laurent said the company was “committed to Arcane for multiple seasons.” There seems to be interest from Riot’s side, and the series’ success could reinforce the chances of the show getting another season. The League universe is filled with many awesome stories, so it’s unlikely the writers will run out of material any time soon.

When will Arcane’s second season release?

While Arcane will likely see a second season, a release date for the next installment of the show is unclear for the time being. Most TV shows and animated series often take a year-long break between their seasons, so following that rationale, Arcane could return in November 2022. There’s been no official announcement of a date and production schedules can change, however, so fans should wait for official confirmation of the second season before expecting a timeline.