Wild Rift’s Camille has already been nerfed as she was owning high-level games

Camille might have been doing too good of a job policing not just Piltover and Zaun, but the entirety of Wild Rift.

The Steel Shadow became the first champion to receive a nerf in the mobile MOBA Wild Rift, in just nine days since the closed beta began. Camille’s initial ability damage as well as the stat’s growth was reduced. Her mobility skill Hookshot’s cooldown was rescaled, with the inbuilt cooldown refunding removed.

We’re rolling out a hotfix nerf to Camille as she’s dominating high-level games. ✂️



𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝘀

Base AD :: 70 > 58

AD per level :: 5.5 > 4.55



(𝟯) 𝗛𝗼𝗼𝗸𝘀𝗵𝗼𝘁

Cooldown :: 14.5 / 13 / 11.5 / 10s > 16 / 14 / 12 / 10s

Removed 50% CD refund when hitting enemy champ pic.twitter.com/kXPfz5UkrI — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) September 25, 2020

Jonathan Chao, a gameplay and balance producer for Wild Rift, stated that there were initially no plans to committing to balance changes at such an early stage in the game’s life. The champion’s “numbers were so high” that it was impossible to ignore, however, and a hotfix has been rushed out.

Camille’s premier mobility in the game makes her a threat throughout the game, allowing her to close ranks on squishy champions like ADCs and supports swiftly and easily. Her trading ability is also top-tier thanks to Tactical Sweep, which amplifies damage on enemies and also heals. Considering how fast she can scale out of control thanks to Wild Rift‘s expedited levels and smaller map, it’s no surprise that she’s one of the first champions to be nerfed.

Worryingly, it’s possible that these nerfs would allow ADCs to become even stronger in the meta. Currently, ADCs are difficult to punish, and an efficient player can easily ramp themselves up in minutes. The Steel Shadow’s lessened presences might encourage even more one-dimensional gameplay surrounding turtling rather than aggression.