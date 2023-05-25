Why are Watchful and Vigilant Wardstone disabled in LoL?

It’s not often that a mechanic in League of Legends goes awry, but when one does, it can negatively impact gameplay and require the immediate attention of Riot Games to provide a solution. That’s the case with Watchful and Vigilant Wardstone right now.

Currently, there is an issue with the Watchful Wardstone and Vigilant Wardstone items in League, intended to be bought by support champions, which has resulted in the items being disabled from the game completely. As of now, a fix has not yet been implemented, though Riot has indicated that it is actively working to resolve the issue and reinstate the items—especially after the completed version was just buffed in the latest patch.

Wardstone items have been disabled due to an exploit that we're working on fixing.



It's exciting to see a lot of experimentation and theorycrafting with the patch; will be looking to do a large swing at balance issues in 13.11 and take a deeper look at game systems on 13.12 — Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon) May 25, 2023

Related: Here are the early LoL Patch 13.11 notes

Vigilant Wardstone is a unique item that allows players to not only carry three Control Wards at once but also place an additional ward of each type at a time. As of Patch 13.11, it can now only be bought after players complete their support item quest. To compensate, it now grants players higher stat bonuses upon purchase, making it a more efficient item for the late game than it was before.

Vigilant Wardstone will now also require a separate purchase from players, rather than automatically upgrading from Watchful Wardstone once players reach a certain level. Like its completed version, Watchful Wardstone can now only be bought after players have completed their support quest, alongside a handful of helpful stat buffs as well.

Here is everything we know about the problems currently impacting both Watchful and Vigilant Wardstone.

Why Watchful and Vigilant Wardstone are disabled in LoL, explained

Various players noted on social media that upon adding Control Wards to their inventories and then purchasing either a Watchful Wardstone or a completed Vigilant Wardstone, the newly-purchased item would not appear in their inventories despite the gold to buy them disappearing. The intended interaction is that the Control Wards simply stack within the Wardstone item of choice.

Related: New League skins: All new released and upcoming LoL skins in 2023

This is a major disadvantage for support players whose games tend to go late since the recent buffs to Vigilant Wardstone are oftentimes crucial for late-game vision on opponents who may be scurrying about the jungle. At this time, it is not currently clear when fixes to these items will be implemented, and therefore they will remain disabled until then.

About the author