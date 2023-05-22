New League skins: All new released and upcoming LoL skins in 2023

We don't need them all... do we?

While Season 13 of League of Legends has brought numerous jungle changes, updates, mid-season meta shifts, and more, there has also been an abundance of skins for players to purchase for their favorite champions.

This year, we have seen one-off skins, new skin lines, and prestige skins, with more upcoming releases being announced. Here are all the released and upcoming League skins in 2023.

All newly released LoL skins in 2023

At the start of 2023, League boasted over 1,000 skins for their extensive catalog of champions. Since then, players can buy several new skin releases that are available from the store using RP or the Mythic Essence Store using Mythic Essence.

It should be noted the Mythic Essence Store rotates the skins available for purchase, so you may have to wait a little while for specific skins to return to the store.

Skin Line League Patch Release Date Champions Mythmaker Patch 13.1 Jan. 12, 2023 Irelia

Galio

Garen

Zyra

Sivir

Prestige Sivir Lunar Patch 13.1b Jan. 26, 2023 Thresh

Ashe

Qiyana

Kha’Zix

Malphite Porcelain Patch 13.1b Jan. 26, 2023 Prestige Lissandra Heartache/Heartthrob Patch 13.3 February 9, 2023 Amumu

Vi

Caitlyn Astronaut Patch 13.4 Feb. 24, 2023 Fizz

Ivern

Kennen

Singed

Xerath Broken Covenant Patch 13.5 March 9, 2023 Cho’Gath

Miss Fortune

Nocturne

Rakan

Riven

Vladimir

Xayah

Prestige Miss Fortune Faerie Court Patch 13.6 March 23, 2023 Karma

Katerina

Seraphine

Fiora

Kalista

Ezreal

Milio

Prestige Katarina Ashen Patch 13.6 March 23, 2023 Shen Cats/Dogs Patch 13.7 April 6, 2023 Kindred

Nidalee

Yuumi

Kled Dawnbringer/Nightbringer Patch 13.8 April 20, 2023 Renekton

Vayne

Jarvan IV

Nasus Inkshadow Patch 13.9 May 3, 2023 Aurelion Sol

Kai’Sa

Master Yi

Udyr

Volibear

Yasuo

Yone

Prestige Yasuo Snow Moon Patch 13.10 May 17, 2023 Ahri

Morgana

Varus

For the most part, Riot does its best to ensure every champion gets at least one skin a year. However, this doesn’t always happen.

Some of the more popular champions, like Lux and Ezreal, may get more skins than others, which, I know, is a little disappointing for players who love champions like Skarner or Corki and many others who haven’t received a new skin in years.

Upcoming LoL skins in 2023

Unfortunately, Riot rarely reveals details of upcoming League skins until their pre-patch announcements. However, we’ve included everything we know about the skins coming to the store in the following patches below.

Patch 13.11

DRX World Championship Release date: Patch 13.11 Champions: Aatrox, Maokai, Kindred, Akali, Caitlyn, and Ashe.



Patch 13.12

Coming Soon

Patch 13.13

Coming Soon

We’ve seen incredible skins so far and there will be plenty more in 2023.

