New League skins: All new released and upcoming LoL skins in 2023

While Season 13 of League of Legends has brought numerous jungle changes, updates, mid-season meta shifts, and more, there has also been an abundance of skins for players to purchase for their favorite champions.
This year, we have seen one-off skins, new skin lines, and prestige skins, with more upcoming releases being announced. Here are all the released and upcoming League skins in 2023.
All newly released LoL skins in 2023
At the start of 2023, League boasted over 1,000 skins for their extensive catalog of champions. Since then, players can buy several new skin releases that are available from the store using RP or the Mythic Essence Store using Mythic Essence.
It should be noted the Mythic Essence Store rotates the skins available for purchase, so you may have to wait a little while for specific skins to return to the store.
|Skin Line
|League Patch
|Release Date
|Champions
|Mythmaker
|Patch 13.1
|Jan. 12, 2023
|Irelia
Galio
Garen
Zyra
Sivir
Prestige Sivir
|Lunar
|Patch 13.1b
|Jan. 26, 2023
|Thresh
Ashe
Qiyana
Kha’Zix
Malphite
|Porcelain
|Patch 13.1b
|Jan. 26, 2023
|Prestige Lissandra
|Heartache/Heartthrob
|Patch 13.3
|February 9, 2023
|Amumu
Vi
Caitlyn
|Astronaut
|Patch 13.4
|Feb. 24, 2023
|Fizz
Ivern
Kennen
Singed
Xerath
|Broken Covenant
|Patch 13.5
|March 9, 2023
|Cho’Gath
Miss Fortune
Nocturne
Rakan
Riven
Vladimir
Xayah
Prestige Miss Fortune
|Faerie Court
|Patch 13.6
|March 23, 2023
|Karma
Katerina
Seraphine
Fiora
Kalista
Ezreal
Milio
Prestige Katarina
|Ashen
|Patch 13.6
|March 23, 2023
|Shen
|Cats/Dogs
|Patch 13.7
|April 6, 2023
|Kindred
Nidalee
Yuumi
Kled
|Dawnbringer/Nightbringer
|Patch 13.8
|April 20, 2023
|Renekton
Vayne
Jarvan IV
Nasus
|Inkshadow
|Patch 13.9
|May 3, 2023
|Aurelion Sol
Kai’Sa
Master Yi
Udyr
Volibear
Yasuo
Yone
Prestige Yasuo
|Snow Moon
|Patch 13.10
|May 17, 2023
|Ahri
Morgana
Varus
For the most part, Riot does its best to ensure every champion gets at least one skin a year. However, this doesn’t always happen.
Some of the more popular champions, like Lux and Ezreal, may get more skins than others, which, I know, is a little disappointing for players who love champions like Skarner or Corki and many others who haven’t received a new skin in years.
Upcoming LoL skins in 2023
Unfortunately, Riot rarely reveals details of upcoming League skins until their pre-patch announcements. However, we’ve included everything we know about the skins coming to the store in the following patches below.
Patch 13.11
- DRX World Championship
- Release date: Patch 13.11
- Champions: Aatrox, Maokai, Kindred, Akali, Caitlyn, and Ashe.
Patch 13.12
- Coming Soon
Patch 13.13
- Coming Soon
We’ve seen incredible skins so far and there will be plenty more in 2023.