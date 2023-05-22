New League skins: All new released and upcoming LoL skins in 2023

We don't need them all... do we?

Image via Riot Games

While Season 13 of League of Legends has brought numerous jungle changes, updates, mid-season meta shifts, and more, there has also been an abundance of skins for players to purchase for their favorite champions.

This year, we have seen one-off skins, new skin lines, and prestige skins, with more upcoming releases being announced. Here are all the released and upcoming League skins in 2023.

All newly released LoL skins in 2023

At the start of 2023, League boasted over 1,000 skins for their extensive catalog of champions. Since then, players can buy several new skin releases that are available from the store using RP or the Mythic Essence Store using Mythic Essence.

It should be noted the Mythic Essence Store rotates the skins available for purchase, so you may have to wait a little while for specific skins to return to the store. 

Skin LineLeague PatchRelease DateChampions
MythmakerPatch 13.1Jan. 12, 2023Irelia
Galio
Garen
Zyra
Sivir
Prestige Sivir
LunarPatch 13.1bJan. 26, 2023Thresh
Ashe
Qiyana
Kha’Zix
Malphite
PorcelainPatch 13.1bJan. 26, 2023Prestige Lissandra
Heartache/HeartthrobPatch 13.3February 9, 2023Amumu
Vi
Caitlyn
AstronautPatch 13.4Feb. 24, 2023Fizz
Ivern
Kennen
Singed
Xerath
Broken CovenantPatch 13.5March 9, 2023Cho’Gath
Miss Fortune
Nocturne
Rakan
Riven
Vladimir
Xayah
Prestige Miss Fortune
Faerie CourtPatch 13.6March 23, 2023Karma
Katerina
Seraphine
Fiora
Kalista
Ezreal
Milio
Prestige Katarina
AshenPatch 13.6March 23, 2023Shen
Cats/DogsPatch 13.7April 6, 2023Kindred
Nidalee
Yuumi
Kled
Dawnbringer/NightbringerPatch 13.8April 20, 2023Renekton
Vayne
Jarvan IV
Nasus
InkshadowPatch 13.9May 3, 2023Aurelion Sol
Kai’Sa
Master Yi
Udyr
Volibear
Yasuo
Yone
Prestige Yasuo
Snow MoonPatch 13.10May 17, 2023Ahri
Morgana
Varus

For the most part, Riot does its best to ensure every champion gets at least one skin a year. However, this doesn’t always happen.

Some of the more popular champions, like Lux and Ezreal, may get more skins than others, which, I know, is a little disappointing for players who love champions like Skarner or Corki and many others who haven’t received a new skin in years.

Upcoming LoL skins in 2023

Unfortunately, Riot rarely reveals details of upcoming League skins until their pre-patch announcements. However, we’ve included everything we know about the skins coming to the store in the following patches below. 

Patch 13.11

  • DRX World Championship
    • Release date: Patch 13.11
    • Champions: Aatrox, Maokai, Kindred, Akali, Caitlyn, and Ashe.

Patch 13.12

  • Coming Soon

Patch 13.13

  • Coming Soon

We’ve seen incredible skins so far and there will be plenty more in 2023.

About the author

Hayley Andrews

Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.

