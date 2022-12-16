Who will be the next League of Legends champion?

Riot Games is constantly adding new champions to the ever-growing League of Legends roster. Currently, there are 162 champions in the game, and that number will grow in 2023.

The newest champion in the rotation is K’Sante, the Pride of Nazumah, who is a bruiser-like top laner. K’Sante has been in the game since Nov. 2. In 2022, there have been five new champions released to the game. And while we can’t say for sure if that’s going to be a similar case next year, we have some early details about the first two champions arriving on the Rift in the coming months.

Information about two new additions to the roster was revealed during August 2022’s Champions Roadmap. In the video, Riot Reav3, one of the main champion designers for League, shed some light on the upcoming Darkin and male enchanter support champs.

The developer said his team is working on an assassin Darkin, who uses a dagger as his weapon. The other champ currently in development is a male enchanter support from Ixtal, the same region as champions like Qiyana. While Riot hasn’t said which champion will come out first, new information points toward the latter.

What role will the new League of Legends champion have?

In November, Riot China said the Ixtal enchanter support will be the first new champion in 2023, according to a translation from the YouTube channel Bad Bear. The champ will use fire to heal his allies according to the Chinese devs. They also underlined that his gameplay should be straightforward, with the champion possessing an easy-to-learn kit.

According to the developers, the current order for champion changes is Ahri’s art and sustainability update, followed by Aurelion Sol’s CGU, Ixtal’s enchanter support release, and Darkin champion release.

The devs said he’s “the little fire healer” and a “cute boy,” teasing the champ will be young or at least small. In the Champions Roadmap video, Riot showed an artwork featuring three wisp-like creatures when talking about this champ.

When will the new League of Legends champion be released?

Due to the fact that Ixtal’s enchanter support is said to be coming after Aurelion Sol’s CGU, he probably won’t be added to the game in the first patches of the 2023 season. His release date remains a mystery, but the interview from Riot China mentioned there will be a developer blog at the start of the season, so it’s most likely we’ll learn more once it drops.