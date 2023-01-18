Lore enthusiasts are in for a treat since a new event introduced to League of Legends rewards background knowledge by adding one new mystery champion to guess every day based on quotes.

To complete these daily objectives, players must guess the champion targeted by the quotes and play them in one game to earn the reward.

Every day since Jan. 10, players can guess more champions. Today, Jan. 18, another quote was added to the list.

“I will become what I must be”: This is today’s League mystery champion

This quote can make players think of countless champions. It only indicates to a champion who’s on a mission, but it could be anything, from saving one’s tribe to cleansing lands from evil.

This time, the quote actually refers to Yorick, the Shepherd of Souls. This voice line is said by him when he makes the first move in a game as an answer to “Yorick, look what you’ve become…”

By playing a game as Yorick or with an ally, you’ll get a Hextech Chest, a Yorick champion shard, and a Key for finding the champion of the day.

